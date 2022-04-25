As the world continues to reopen and many plan for that international trip they've been wanting to take for years, a review of tips to prevent jet lag may come in handy.
After many long-haul flights, I've accumulated the following tips to improve my travel experiences. Some of the tips are based on science, and others are based on personal experience and the advice of fellow travelers and friends:
- Get the roomiest seat you can afford.
- Start as rested as possible. The Mayo Clinic says starting a trip out sleep-deprived makes jet lag worse.
- Start as hydrated as possible. During the three days just prior to your trip, be conscious of staying hydrated.
- Experts recommend adjusting your schedule as much as possible for the new time zone before you leave. For example, if you're heading to Europe from the U.S., try to go to bed an hour earlier and get up an hour earlier for several nights before your trip.
- Plan to sleep on the international flight as close to the equivalent of a normal night's sleep as you can (but at least four hours) so that you won't lose the first few days of your trip. Make arrangements to take melatonin or another safe sleep aid if you struggle to go to sleep on a plane.
- I use an over-the-counter pill called "No Jet Lag." They may or may not have ingredients that make a difference, but you are supposed to take them every few hours and the awareness of doing that helps me do all the other things that help me to fare better during long flights.
- Take your pillow of choice for the plane — consider this carefully.
- Take or wear a light, oversized scarf that you can use as a blanket.
- Wear comfortable, stretchy clothes and shoes.
- Pack a necessary bag for the long flight. Include in it socks for the flight (recommend either compression or Smartwool socks), a bath cloth, nasal saline spray, a toothbrush, toothpaste, lotion, earplugs, eye mask, and a complete change of clothes to put on about an hour before your plane lands on its longest leg.
- Adjust your clock to your destination's time the moment you get settled in your seat.
- Drink a glass of water on takeoff. Both caffeine and alcohol exacerbate jet lag symptoms. Avoid both if possible — and know the risks if you choose to imbibe.
- Once on board, change into your socks of choice — either compression socks or a pair of Smartwools.
- On the plane, get up and walk around as often as possible.
- Use nasal saline spray every three to four hours while in flight.
- Stay on your new schedule. Set your watch to the new time before you leave. Once you reach your destination, try not to sleep until the local nighttime, no matter how tired you are. Try to time your meals with local mealtimes, too.
- If you arrive at your destination in the morning or early afternoon, do not go to sleep once you get in your hotel room. (I don't even let myself recline because I know what happens if I do.) Keep walking. Keep moving. Do what it takes to postpone sleep until at least 6 p.m. Otherwise, you risk losing the better part of the next three or four days with a discombobulated sleep schedule.