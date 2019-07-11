It's called the Magnolia Mansion, and winning it would be a dream come true for any youngster (and a lot of adults).
The playhouse is being raffled as a fundraiser by Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates Association, which helps abused and neglected children.
The fundraiser kicks off with the CASA Fiesta from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd. The event will feature Mexican cuisine by Superior Grill, a silent auction and a wine pull. Tickets are $50 at casabr.org and at the door. Dress is summer casual.
Raffles tickets are $5 each for the playhouse, which will be on display from July 27 to Aug. 18 at the Mall of Louisiana near center court. Raffle tickets also are available online and at the CASA office, 848 Louisiana Ave. The playhouse was designed by Lilliput Play Homes and assembled by local builders Faulk & Meek General Contractors.
Casas for CASA, which is in its 25th year, concludes with the playhouse giveaway at 5 p.m. Aug. 18. Faulk & Meek will deliver it to the winner within 30 miles of the mall. Winner need not be present to win.
All proceeds benefit Capital Area CASA Association, a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains and supervises volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in need of safe, permanent homes.
Sponsors of the event are iHeart Media, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana/Healthy Blue, Community Network, Faulk & Meek General Contractors, Lamar Advertising, Louisiana Healthcare Connections, Mall of Louisiana, Renaissance Hotel and Republic Finance.