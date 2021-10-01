For years, Crocs and Birkenstocks have been on fashion's "don't" list.
While both brands, completely different in style, are comfortable and practical, they never had "the look" fashionistas craved.
That was then.
Today, all the cool kids and lots of celebrities are wearing them (or knockoffs with the same vibe).
Lindsey Lott, 20, an LSU pre-med junior, still wears the Steve Madden pink gold snakeskin Birkenstock-style sandals she’s had since eighth grade.
“I wear them for errands and mostly in the summer," said Lott. "I like flip-flops, but never liked the rubber between the toes. These really stick on my feet and give me a lot of support.
“They are definitely coming back," she added. "I see a lot of guy friends wearing them now."
And not only her friends.
Celebs spotted in the brand include Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracee Ellis Ross, Heidi Klum, Reese Witherspoon and top models Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.
The same is true of Crocs.
When Justin Bieber's brand, Drew, collaborated with the company, the Crocs sold out almost as fast as one of his concerts.
But the Biebs isn't the only A-lister to slip into the oh-so-comfortable rubberish (they're actually made of a proprietary resin material) Crocs.
Pharrell Williams sported a tie-dye pair on the red carpet, and Helen Mirren's were colored with the United Kingdom's Union Jack. Ariana Grande posted her Crocs photo on Instagram.
Unlike the eye-catching Crocs, also favored by chefs and those in health care, Birkenstocks have a more Earth Mother appeal.
The shoes have contoured cork soles made from layers of suede and jute, which conform somewhat to the shape of your feet. The brand was founded in 1774 by a German, Johann Adam Birkenstock. In 1896, the Fussbett (footbed) was created, and, by 1925, Birkenstocks were sold all over Europe.
Margot Fraser, a former German dressmaker who resided in California, brought the first Birkenstocks to America in the mid-1960s, where they were sold in health stores, becoming associated with hippies in the 1970s.
In 2015, the company introduced the EVA, a sandal made from the rubber-like ethylene-vinyl acetate (hence the name), as a cheaper alternative.
Sarah Corie, store manager of Earthly Concerns Bayou Birkenstock, said during the store’s 20-year history business has always been steady, but there has been an increase in customers recently.
“Now, (Birkenstocks) are bigger than ever," she said. "We see little kids to grandparents. And, of course, being close to LSU, we have a lot of college students.”
Popular styles locally are the Arizona (the one with two buckles) and the Boston (slip-on clog), and the vegan line has been “flying off the shelves,” she added.
As a sign of the times, Birkenstocks, which once only came in beige and brown, are now available in black, white, teal, pink, poppy, desert soil, blue, white/lime sour, jade, steel magenta, metallic and florals.
The shoe’s design has been copied many times over by different fashion brands, but the original stays strong.
The nearly indestructible Crocs brand was founded by Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr. The design, acquired from a Canada-based company called Foam Creations, was initially developed as a boating shoe.
The first model, the Beach, was unveiled in 2001 at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show in Florida. All 200 pairs sold out.
Millions of shoes later, classic styles come in more than 20 colors, and there are “Jibbitz,” or decorations, that can be clipped to the ventilation holes in the shoes, and a fuzz collection with removable woolly liners for cool-weather Crocs.
Michael Goza, assistant manager for Shoe Station, said sales of Crocs have been consistent.
“There tends to be more women than men who buy them,” he said, adding that men love the camo style.
Crocs sales do well before football gamedays, Goza added, and Jibbitz in LSU letters are also big sellers.
Crocs has announced that they, too, have recently started production of a vegan shoe — the Croslite — and have set a goal of reducing the company's carbon footprint and reaching net-zero emissions by 2030.