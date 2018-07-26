ACA.gilfbrew4.072317
Brothers Dalon, right, and David Bernard pick up samples during the 2017 Gulf Brew at Blackham Coliseum in Lafayette. This year's event is Saturday. 

 Advocate file Photo by Brad Kemp

Through August

FEEL GOOD FESTIVAL: Various locations around Lafayette. A monthlong celebration of well-being and community. Kickoff event, "Stories and Song," is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Fletcher Hall, University of Louisiana at Lafayette. For a full list of events, visit the Feel Good Festival event page on Facebook or email janrisher@gmail.com.   

Friday-Saturday

MARSHLAND FESTIVAL: Lake Charles Civic Center. Local and national zydeco, oldies, Cajun and country artists will perform. 

Saturday

GULF BREW 2018: 6 p.m., Blackham Coliseum, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Grab your brew book and make your rounds to taste more than 200 beers from Schilling Distributing, Crescent Crown, and local homebrewers. dothebrew.org.

