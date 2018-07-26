Through August
FEEL GOOD FESTIVAL: Various locations around Lafayette. A monthlong celebration of well-being and community. Kickoff event, "Stories and Song," is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Fletcher Hall, University of Louisiana at Lafayette. For a full list of events, visit the Feel Good Festival event page on Facebook or email janrisher@gmail.com.
Friday-Saturday
MARSHLAND FESTIVAL: Lake Charles Civic Center. Local and national zydeco, oldies, Cajun and country artists will perform.
Saturday
GULF BREW 2018: 6 p.m., Blackham Coliseum, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Grab your brew book and make your rounds to taste more than 200 beers from Schilling Distributing, Crescent Crown, and local homebrewers. dothebrew.org.