Carmen Million, president of the Baton Rouge Better Business Bureau, talked about the bureau's function and services when the Broadmoor Presbyterian Women of the Church hosted a pie and ice cream social on July 31 in the Fellowship Hall.
Millon spoke about scams being used in the Baton Rouge area and solicitations for donations from various organizations and how to get information concerning their legitimacy.
Moderator Barbara Waugh presented Lifetime Award pins to Pat Robertson and Alice Hondzinski. Virginia Holloway presented each with a framed certificate of recognition in appreciation for their many years of service. Honorary life membership is a tradition of the Presbyterian Women of the Presbyterian Church (USA) dating to 1912.
Baker Class of '69 sets reunion
The Baker High School Class of 1969 will hold a 50-year reunion from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Baton Rouge Hilton Capitol Center. For details, email bakerhighschoolclassof69@gmail.com or call (202) 302-6658.
