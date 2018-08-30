FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHTS AT NOMA: 5 p.m., New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, New Orleans. Weekly after-hours parties at the museum featuring lectures, music performances, film screenings and more. Free with museum admission.
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: 6:30 p.m., 200-500 blocks of Columbia Street, downtown Covington. This free family event features classic car enthusiasts displaying their vehicles over four blocks in Covington's historic St. John District. Also, check out local shops and restaurants, and live and DJ music in many entertainment venues.
SPLASH BASH: 7 p.m., Oschner Fitness Center, 1200 S. Clearview Parkway, Harahan. The family-friendly pool party has inflatables, floats, squirt guns, food and a full bar. DJs and bands will perform. Tickets $10, kids $5.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"ANNIE": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive, Slidell. The comic strip about a lovable orphan, the Depression and Daddy Warbucks comes to life in this musical that features loads of kids and a vast array of Broadway staples, like "Tomorrow," "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile" and "It's the Hard Knock Life." Tickets $17.50-$28.
FRIDAY-MONDAY
SOUTHERN DECADENCE FESTIVAL: throughout downtown New Orleans. Festival includes a parade, parties and other events through Labor Day. southerndecadence.net
SATURDAY
DRAG BRUNCH WITH VANESSA CARR KENNEDY: 11 a.m., Pythian Building, 234 Loyola Ave., New Orleans. Enjoy live drag performances during brunch time at the food hall.
DR. SKETCHY'S DATE NIGHT: 10 p.m., Mudlark Public Theatre, 1200 Port St., New Orleans. Burlesque dancers give short performances and pose for life drawing. Suggested donation $8.
SUNDAY
KENNER FREEDOM FESTIVAL: 2 p.m., Kenner Laketown, 5050 Williams Blvd., Kenner. The festival includes live music, fireworks and more. Free admission.
AFRICA UMOJA — THE SPIRIT OF UNITY: 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 pm. Sunday, Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St., New Orleans. Art and culture showcase with music and dance that celebrates South African singing and choreography. Tickets $69-$104. (504) 287-0350. mahaliajacksontheater.com.
TUESDAY
KATRINA: 8 p.m., Backyard Ballroom, 3519 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans. For the 13th anniversary of the hurricane, a staged reading of Rob Florence's play will benefit the InFringe Festival. The story looks at six survivors retracing their footsteps at the Mother-in-Law Lounge.
WEDNESDAY
THE BEST OF SINATRA: 11:45 a.m., National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Spencer Racca portrays Frank Sinatra in this performance. Tickets $39.99.
ONGOING
FRIENDS OF CITY PARK'S HISTORICAL MUSICAL TRAIN TOUR: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. A historical tour of New Orleans City Park featuring a trio of singing tour guides, a bite-size version of the park’s early history and a catchy New Orleans rhythm-and-blues score. $20 for general ticket, $16 for member ticket and free for children 3 and younger. Tours will run three times daily Friday through Sunday until November. friendsofcitypark.com.
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL" EXHIBIT: New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his impact on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.
