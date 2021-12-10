When Marcie and Chris Buckle decided to adopt, they wanted an open relationship with the birth parents, who, fortunately, wanted the same thing.
They’re all amazed at just how open things have turned out.
Marcie Buckle was in the room when baby Sydnie was born. Three years later, the biological parents, Maddie and Matt (neither wanted their last names published), have been part of her baptism and birthdays and regularly visit.
While not all adoptions are this cooperative, it is becoming more common, and that’s good, said Stephanie Sterling, director of maternity, adoption and behavioral health services at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, which handled Sydnie’s adoption.
“Openness is in the best interest of everybody involved. We know that from research. We know that from people’s lived experiences,” Sterling said. “When families understand that, they really seek that because they know it’s in the best interest of the child in the long term.”
Chris Buckle, 49, and Marcie, 45, knew people who adopted babies born in other states or overseas. But the Brusly couple wanted the baby to have a relationship with his or her birth family, and Catholic Charities offered that possibility.
The biological mother, Maddie, 26, had the same goal. She had been adopted through Catholic Charities and has kept in contact with her birth mother.
After Maddie got pregnant, she and the baby's father, Matt, were no longer in a relationship. And neither felt ready to raise a child. However, they both wanted to stay in their baby’s life.
“It just made perfect sense,” said Matt, 27. “When she started telling me about the future of what it can present to us still being able to see Sydnie and still being able to stay in touch and be there for those milestones, it meant a lot. It’s really what opened my eyes to adoption.”
Catholic Charities has prospective adoptive parents create a books about themselves. Separately, Maddie and Matt viewed three profile books, and both chose the Buckles. Their choice solidified after they met with the couple.
“I remember when Matthew came from meeting Marcie and Chris for the first time, he immediately was like, ‘Oh, my God, they’re amazing. They’re definitely her parents,’” Maddie said. “I felt the same way when I met them.
“I just started thinking of Sydnie as Marcie and Chris’ daughter. It was important to me that they got to experience the things you do in pregnancy. Those ultrasounds are something a mother and her husband go through, and I wanted Marcie and Chris to have that experience. As soon as Sydnie was here, I wanted them to do feedings. I wanted them to do diaper changes. … My job was to bring her into the world, and they could take it from there.”
That included the Buckles being present for the delivery at Woman’s Hospital, even after it was moved to an operating room when Dr. Ann Lafranca decided to do a C-section.
“It was so amazing to be there and have that experience,” Marcie Buckle said. “I still can’t believe it, honestly.”
The continued closeness surprised Matt, who had been told that adoptive families often limit contact after a year or so. He mentally prepared for that, but it never happened.
All four parents say they’re committed to this arrangement for the future.
“Every time I get a text or a call or a picture, my face lights up,” Matt said. “It never seems like that light is going to go out.”
It’s hard to determine what a 3-year-old understands, but she sees her birth parents often, and the Buckles have told Sydnie who Maddie and Matt are. Their adoption trainer told the Buckles not to wait until they thought Sydnie was old enough to fully grasp it.
“She said, ‘When that baby is 2 weeks old and you’re standing in the middle of the kitchen trying to get them to sleep at night, tell them the story, not because they can understand it as an infant, but it helps you to put it together in your head so when they are able to understand more, it’s more comfortable to you,’” Marcie Buckle said.
It’s not just small children who need to learn about this subject, Maddie said.
“I want more young women to know that adoption is an option and a great one, and you don’t have to kiss your child goodbye,” she said. “If you want to, you can, but the beauty and the blessing that an open adoption is just overwhelming. It is just a gift that never stops giving.”