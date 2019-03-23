HAMMOND — The Southeastern Louisiana University Community Music School is hosting a series of summer programs for young musicians.
The summer programs include a middle school band camp, guitar workshop, chamber music workshop and a strings orchestra workshop, as well as seven weeks of individual lessons, said Jivka Duke, director of the Community Music School.
A middle school band camp is scheduled June 17-21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, with a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, June 21. Lunch is provided Monday through Thursday, as well as dinner Friday. Tuition for the camp, scheduled in Pottle Music Building on Southeastern’s campus, is $225. Registration is open until the first day of camp; however, a $20 late fee will apply to registrations postmarked after May 1.
Coordinated by Derek Stoughton, Southeastern interim director of bands, the camp is open to students in fifth through ninth grades during the 2018-19 school year; high school students also may attend. Camp activities include concert band, private lessons and masterclasses, jazz combos, lessons in improvisation and theory classes.
The chamber music, choir and guitar workshops are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 10-14, with a concert at 1 p.m. June 14. Tuition cost for each workshop is $170 and includes lunch Friday, June 14. Registration is open until the first day of the workshops; a $20 late fee will apply to registrations postmarked after May 20.
The beginners’ string orchestra workshop will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., June 10-13, and from 10:30 a.m. to noon June 14, with a concert at 1 p.m. June 14. Suitable for first- to third-year violin, viola and cello students, the workshop will be taught by Duke. Tuition is $125 and includes lunch on Friday, June 14. Registration is open until the first day of the workshop; a $20 late fee will apply to registrations postmarked after May 20.
The Community Music School also will offer private instrumental and vocal lessons from June 10 to July 25. Lessons are scheduled according to the instructors’ availability. Individual lesson fees vary according to the instructor’s qualifications.
For more information on any of these programs, call (985) 549-5502 or visit southeastern.edu/smc.