Live After Five
Yes, it's back, and Louisiana rock 'n' roll band Cowboy Mouth kicks off the free outdoor music series on Friday at Galvez Plaza, 238 North Blvd. Careless Whisper, an '80s cover band, opens the show and the music lasts until 8 p.m. downtownbr.org.
A night of laughs
The Family Dinner Improv Comedy Show presents live, interactive improv games starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Manship Theatre's Hartley Vey Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. (use North Boulevard entrance). The show is rated R-ish due to improv content. Admission is $10. manshiptheatre.org.
Worthwhile walks
The Capital Area Heart Walk takes off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday from North Boulevard Town Square. Also, the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of Baton Rouge's Buddy Walk starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, forming at A.Z. Young Park, 800 Third St. https://www2.heart.org/ and https://www.ds-stride.org/dsagbuddywalk