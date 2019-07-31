FRIDAY-SUNDAY
SATCHMO SUMMERFEST: New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. There are three stages of music and three days of celebrating the life of Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong, including a variety of culinary purveyors and family activities. satchmosummerfest.org.
"MATILDA": 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dixon Concert Hall, 33 Audubon Blvd., New Orleans. Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane wraps its season with the musical, which is based on Roald Dahl's story of a young girl who sparks big changes at her school and in her life. summerlyric.tulane.edu. Tickets $28-$48.
SATURDAY
SUPER SATURDAY VOLUNTEER DAY: 9 a.m., City Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. Volunteers participating in City Park cleanup day are encouraged to wear close-toed shoes, sunscreen, insect repellent and bring water. For signup and a meet-up location, email Tyler Havens at thavens@nocp.org. neworleanscitypark.com.
25TH ANNUAL WHITNEY WHITE LINEN NIGHT: 5:30 p.m., along the 300-700 blocks of Julia Street in the Warehouse District, New Orleans. Art, music and fun in the benefit for the Contemporary Arts Center. Gallery openings, a block party with music, cocktails and cuisine from vendors, an open call exhibition and after-party at the center and a Cooldown Lounge at Auction House Market. cacwhitelinennight.com.
MONDAY
EAST ST. TAMMANY RED BEANS 'N' RICE COOK-OFF: 11 a.m., Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St., Slidell. United Way of Southeast Louisiana sponsors a kickoff for its annual campaign, with all-you-can-eat beans and rice, dessert, music, raffles and voting for the best cooking teams. unitedwaysela.org. $10-$2,500.
TUESDAY
KREWE DE TECH: 7 p.m., East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., New Orleans. Doug Tatum, executive director of digital media for the Saints and Pelicans, discusses the operation and various platforms. jplibrary.net.
KULTURABEND: 7 p.m., Deutsches Haus, 1700 Moss St., New Orleans. The American Legion Post 350 Band performs a program of classical and popular music, with food service available before and after, sponsored by the German-American Cultural Center of Gretna and the Ladies Auxiliary of Deutsches Haus. deutscheshaus.org.
WEDNESDAY
"HARRY & THE POTTERS — LIVE": 6 p.m., New Orleans Public Library, Main Branch, 219 Loyola Ave., New Orleans. Friends of the New Orleans Public Library sponsor the kid-friendly free rock show, with costumes encouraged. nolalibrary.org.
THURSDAY
"BREAKFAST FOR DINNER" PAJAMA PARTY: 6 p.m., Seiler Bar at The Tap Room, 434 N. Columbia St., New Orleans. A four-course meal, with guests requested to wear bedtime attire. Pain perdu, biscuits Benedict, chick-n-waffles and peaches-n-cream are on the menu. Reservations required. $35.
