Back in the 1970s and '80s, Baton Rouge was a must-visit on many a major band's touring schedule. The place they chose was the LSU Assembly Center, and a new book, written by former Assembly Center director William Bankhead, details that heady time.
Fittingly titled The Greatest Shows on Earth, the book recounts the period between 1972 and 1982 where a who's—who of 1970's music royalty played at the venue (now the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, or PMAC). The list of acts includes Led Zeppelin, The Band, Elvis Presley, The Eagles and dozens, if not hundreds, of others.
Bankhead became the center's first director in 1971 after an already illustrious career at LSU, and heading it turned out to be one of his most enjoyable tasks at the college.
“I’m so proud and fortunate to have been involved in so many major events, but none of those experiences was as unique as opening up that beautiful Assembly Center and holding on for dear life as the concerts streamed in,” he wrote in a media release.
“When the doors opened it became the largest concert venue in the state, but even we were surprised with how many bands wanted to play here. LSU is known for its loud and appreciative crowds, and the performers talked about having great experiences there. The fans deserve some of the credit for our notoriety and success.”
Among the most notable shows was The Rolling Stones' 1975 tour opener. A two set affair with support from The Meters, The Stones evidently chose Baton Rouge as a safe spot to find their musical feet. As a contemporary report by Rolling Stone writer Chet Flippo noted, that's exactly what happened.
"It was not at all a bad show," he wrote, "merely a show where the band was still finding its way. And after the second Baton Rouge set ended, (guitarist Keith) Richards triumphantly holding his Fender overhead, the Stones were virtually whole again ... in the space of 24 hours in Baton Rouge, they’d rehearsed for six hours, played two two-hour-plus sets and left the stage sounding stronger than when they first walked on to it."
Bankhead was assisted in editing and laying out the book by his son John, who worked at the center as a teenager. The book is 114 pages long, and filled with stories and memorabilia. It will debut with a book signing from 2 p.m to 3 p.m Nov. 18 outside the gift shop at the LSU Alumni Association’s Lod Cook Hotel. Former LSU Gymnastics coach D-D Breaux will also be on hand to sign books, while a commemorative “I Was There” backstage pass will be given to the first 50 people to purchase the book.
While the book will be published by LSU Press in 2023, Bankhead managed to print some early copies this year in order to coincide with the center's 50th anniversary. These will be available in the Cook Hotel's gift shop on LSU's campus and online at www.assemblycenterbook.com.