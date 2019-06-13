FRIDAY
SIXTH ANNUAL FATHERS OF THE YEAR AWARD BANQUET: 6 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette.
CARIBBEAN ISLAND VYBZ FEATURING JAM-X: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. An evening of Reggae, food, culture, shopping and family fun.
SATURDAY
LAFAYETTE JOCKEY LOT BLOCK PARTY: 11 a.m., Lafayette Jockey Lot Flea Market, 3011 N.W. Evangeline Throughway, Lafayette. This event will feature live music, roasted sweet corn, games for the kids, balloon art, cotton candy, face painting and drawings for door prizes. Free admission.
STRAWBERRY FULL MOON PADDLE AND SUPPER: 4:30 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette.
KINGDOM FUN 2K19: 7 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Clean comedy show featuring Ta'gaa Monaa, Brent Reed, Melvin Patin Jr. and Jus-Chris. $25. cajundome.com.
MONDAY-TUESDAY
SOUTH LOUISIANA FOOD SUMMIT: 8 a.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Convention Center, Lafayette. The two-day summit brings together growers, distributors, restaurants and the general public to discuss the challenges and opportunities each face within the local food economy.
TUESDAY
A TASTE OF EAT LAFAYETTE & THE LA SEAFOOD COOK-OFF: 5:30 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Get your tickets to sample cuisine from more than 50 locally owned restaurants while watching chefs compete in the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off. Tickets are $25 each (plus applicable fees).
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by A.J. Bell. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones