Torchbearer Beta celebrates birthday
Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi celebrated its birthday with cake and ice cream Oct. 2 at Vice President Linda Musso's home.
Also attending were President Jean Leyda, Sandy Bailey, Juanita Coutee, Virginia Huffman and Verlyne LeBlanc. Members gave greeting cards and stamps to be used throughout the year. Each member also brought Christmas cards as the service project for prisoners to send to the family and friends.
Huffman spoke on American lighthouses, emphasizing Ida Lewis, a 19th century lighthouse keeper in Newport, Rhode Island, who became famous starting at age 16 for her daring sea rescues. Several Louisiana lighthouses were highlighted.
Secret Sister gifts for those having October birthdays or anniversaries and Halloween gifts were exchanged.
Suburban Reviewers hear about writing process
Glenda Landry spoke about the work it takes to write a book to the Suburban Reviewers Book Club on Oct. 3 at Teri Gully Sullivan's home in Denham Springs.
Landry studied journalism at LSU after her children were out of school and has attended writing conferences across the country. She is working on a crime novel and described the process of writing and getting it ready for publication.
It was noted that longtime member Betty Windham recently died. A book will be presented to the Livingston Parish Library in her memory.
Hostesses Myra Peak, Marlene Lee, Earline Sceroler and Sullivan served salads and desserts.
Woman's Club hears Ellis
The Rev. Terry Ellis spoke to the Woman's Club's season-opening coffee on Oct. 4.
Cameo Artist Earnisteen Spencer, accompanied by Emma Royal, displayed creations in ceramics, pottery and other media.
Assisting party chairwoman Lana Merliss were Jane Dimattia, greeter; Angie Inzerella, guest register attendant and decorator; and Lowry Griffon, tea girl chairwoman. Providing refreshments were Karen Cordell, Delores Dyer, Mary Ladner, Rosemary Lane, Pat Richards, Lois Saye, Dimattia, Inzerella and Griffon.
Music Club has all-strings recital
The Music Club of Baton Rouge enjoyed an all-strings program Oct. 7 at the Woman’s Club.
Guitarist Eric Liffmann performed Fantasia No. 7 by John Dowland and "Asturias" by Isaac Albeniz. Soprano Katie Rothstein sang Joaquin Rodrigo’s "En Jerez," "Adela" and "De Ronda" accompanied by Liffmann.
Harpist Rebecca Todara performed Interlude, from "A Ceremony of Carols," Op. 28, by Benjamin Britten, and Fantasia, Op. 35, by Louis Spohr.
John Dupaquier performed his arrangement of “Banjo Triptych,” including "Just a Little While to Stay Here," "Down by the Riverside" and "Camptown Races."
Kelly Smith Toney performed Antonin Dvorak’s Romance for violin and piano, Op. 11, accompanied by Constance Carroll.
Victor Klimash was program chairman. Meg Genusa and Ellen Snyder were co-chair of the refreshment committee that included Hollen Brown, Barbara Carlson, Gail Evans, Mary Francis, Tommy Humphreys, Lenora Lockett and Patricia Robertson.
Myra Peak