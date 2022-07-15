Crawfish egg rolls at Roul's Deli
Just about every food blog, Instagram profile and Facebook group has written about the latest Baton Rouge food trend: Crawfish egg rolls. While it is possible to find this concept on another menu in town and there are plenty of recipes online (including from the folks at Emeril's and Tony Chachere's), the egg rolls at Roul's have taken Baton Rouge by storm. Seriously, when I visited on a Wednesday afternoon, all five orders that were placed and picked up included these delicacies. An $11.99 order comes with three huge egg rolls cut in half. One egg roll is the perfect snack or side to one of the deli's burgers. If you have leftovers, they heat right up in an air fryer.
Now before you read this next sentence with judgment, open your mind a little bit. The fresh, hot egg rolls are served with sides of ranch dressing and sweet-and-sour sauce. While I wouldn't recommend both sauces at once, these sauces separately elevate the already incredible taste of these egg rolls. Roul's also serves Philly cheesesteak egg rolls. They also come in an order of three, but for $1 cheaper. The cheesesteak egg rolls might not have the same local flair, but they're also worth a try.
One more tip: You won't find these options on the main menu at Roul's, at least not at the Highland Road location. They're handwritten on a chalkboard underneath the ordering counter.
I can say with confidence that I was glad that I hopped on the bandwagon with this one. I know that you will be too.
Roul's Deli has three locations: 3327 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, (225) 383-0622; 812 N. Burnside Ave., Gonzalez, LA, 70737, (225) 647-7685; 5230 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70805, (225) 246-2222.
Roul's Deli is open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Roul's Deli is closed Sundays. (Emma Discher, staff writer)
Tuna steak at Francois Grill
Late Sunday morning, we just weren't up for waiting in long brunch lines and made the rounds before landing at Francois Grill. It was hot, and my husband and I were edgy, after taking an unplanned tour of Baton Rouge, with stops by all the brunch spots we knew about.
Francois Grill was like an oasis. It was welcoming, cool, comfortable — and the food was delicious. On Sunday, the dinner menu was available, and I opted for the tuna steak. My husband ordered beef tips over pasta with a lovely sauce. Both of us were impressed.
The tuna was seasoned with gusto, cooked but still rare and perfect. I typically have tuna with Asian seasonings, but this was Louisiana through and through — and I liked it a lot. When we arrived, my husband was pouting a bit because he had been in the mood for breakfast, but even he had to admit that the beef tips and pasta were excellent. We both left with happy stomachs and hearts. I haven't been at night to enjoy the live jazz/blues, but doing so is on the list.
10001 Perkins Rowe Suite 100, Baton Rouge; (225) 256-2921. Open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Sunday. Open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. (Jan Risher, features editor)
Quesabirria tacos at Birria & Barbacoa de Chivo Los Compadres
If you like to browse food topics on local internet discussion boards, Birria & Barbacoa de Chivo Los Compadres is probably the worst-kept secret on some of the best tacos around Baton Rouge. The small taqueria, located in a strip mall along Airline Highway at Cedarcrest, is growing in popularity and big on taste.
The shredded beef quesabirria taco has a delicately fried tortilla shell, filled with melted cheese and stuffed with delicious slow-stewed goodness that is topped with cilantro and onions. Every bite is better than the first. The best bet is to get the quesabirria special: Four shredded beef tacos for $12, with a side of beef consommé for dipping. Split it with a friend, or eat them all and leave time for a contented nap after. And be sure to try one of the three salsas (the verde is my fave!) that comes on the side.
Birria & Barbacoa de Chivo Los Compadres, 10457 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge 70816 (225) 389-6712.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. (Jennifer Brown, senior editor)