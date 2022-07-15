Two things set Season 11 of Lifetime's "Married at First Sight" apart from the rest: It was shot in New Orleans (what an uber-romantic locale) AND during the pandemic (what an unforeseen twist that upped the drama).
If you missed the Crescent City-set, 17-episode "Married" season, which first aired from July through October 2020, there's good news — it's now on streaming service Netflix.
For the uninitiated, yes, the title is accurate. Five sets of singles meet their spouses-to-be at the altar on their wedding day. Prior to that, they've gone through extensive psychological testing and been matched by a panel of relationship experts. Season 11 veered from the script for one couple, however, as medical resident Amelia Fatski and theater artistic director Bennett Kirschner recalled "at first sight" that they had met previously at a party. They were attracted to each other even then, it was revealed.
The quirky pair progressed into fan favorite status, as did non-profit staffer Amani Smith and her groom, teacher/coach Woody Randall, the first to profess their love for each other early on in the season.
Also taking the plunge were:
- Healthcare project manager Karen Landry, a Baton Rouge native, and educator Miles Williams
- IT professional Brett Lindsey and registered nurse Olivia Cornu
- Flight attendant Christina Croce and clinical recruiter Henry Rodriguez
Once they're married, the couples are all sent to the same exotic honeymoon destination. Upon their return to "the real world," they're set up in apartments where they co-exist for the next two months attempting to figure out if they'll remain married or call it quits when the season's over (if they wait that long). The pandemic-shutdown factor, however, stretched the potential love birds' trial period together to four months, a first in "First Sight" history.
In the finale, the couples announce their decisions. In deference to the Season 11 watching "virgins," we won't mention who stayed together then, and who's still married now. As for fans who caught these shows the first go-round, how fun will it be to relive it?
For more info, go to https://www.netflix.com/title/81228456.