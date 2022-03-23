Louisiana contestants continue to pop up on "Jeopardy!", with New Orleans player Omar Khalid competing Thursday.
"Stop by Port Orleans (4124 Tchoupitoulas St.) if you want to wish me retroluck on 3/24 as we watch live!," Khalid posted on Facebook last week.
Khalid, a public health official, is a Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate. His challengers will be Ciara Donegan, an undergraduate student from Towson, Maryland; and the returning champion from Wednesday's show.
"Jeopardy!" airs at 4:30 p.m. on WBRZ, Channel 2 in Baton Rouge; at 3:30 p.m. on KATC, Channel 3 in Lafayette; and at 6 p.m. on WVUE, Channel 8 in New Orleans.