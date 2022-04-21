Crawdads for a cause
Cook-offs, an eating contest, classic cars and lots more will be part of the South Louisiana Crawfish Festival benefiting Dreams Come True Louisiana. It's Saturday at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. www.lamardixonexpocenter.com/event/dreams-come-true.
Bounty of boudin
Get your fill of all types of the Cajun delicacy at the ninth annual Boudin Festival in Scott Friday through Sunday. Also take in the music, carnival rides including bungee jumping, vendors, more food and drinks, and a dance floor. scottboudinfestival.com.
Mamma mia!
Meatballs and muffulettas, cannolis and cookies — take your pick at the Italian Festival this weekend in Tickfaw. Also scheduled are bands, rides from Gold Star Amusements, and of course, more delicious Italian fare. www.theitalianfestivalorg.com.