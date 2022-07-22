Girl Scouts Louisiana East has honored two Girl Scouts with the Cookies to College Scholarship, an annual scholarship program that awards two $1,000 scholarships each year. This year’s recipients are Lena Gunn and Lindsay Michel.
Gunn is a recent Gold Award recipient and has been involved in Girl Scouts for over 10 years. She is an honors graduate of Mandeville High School and will attend LSU in the fall, where she will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.
Michel is also a Gold Award recipient and has been involved with Girl Scouts for 12 years. She is an honors graduate of Covington High School and will attend Nicholls State University in the fall to study biological sciences with a focus on marine sciences.
The Cookies to College Scholarship is awarded by a vote of the Product Program Advisory Committee made up of GSLE volunteers. Applicants must be currently registered with GSLE, be a graduating high school senior, plan to continue her education by enrolling in a community college or four-year degree program and have participated in the GSLE Cookie Program for the last four years.
Civil Air Patrol promotes cadet officers
The Brig. Gen. Billy Mitchell Award was presented to three Civil Air Patrol cadets from the Capitol City Squadron on July 11.
Cadets Thomas Watkins, Cullen Chaney and Giselle El Bechir were promoted to cadet second lieutenant upon receiving the award, which requires exemplary service to the Civil Air Patrol and completion of the numerous educational, community service and physical training requirements of the cadet program.
State Sen. Franklin Foil presented the awards. Foil is a retired Navy captain who served in the JAG Corps principally as a trial judge. Foil noted that programs such as this provide participants valuable training and leadership opportunities that will serve the cadets well in their future endeavors.
Mitchell Award recipients who choose to enlist in the US Air Force do so at the advanced grade of E-3, airman first class, and the U.S. Armed Services evaluate AFROTC and AF Academy applicants favorably if they have earned this achievement.