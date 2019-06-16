Be on the lookout in Monday's episode of "American Ninja Warrior" for Baton Rouge competitor Ken Singletary.
Singletary was one of about 100 athletes who competed in the Oklahoma City regional qualifiers on April 12, and he hopes he'll make it on to the show, which airs at 7 p.m. on NBC.
A 46-year-old research specialist at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Singletary went to Oklahoma City in hopes of overcoming a series of obstacles that test strength, agility and balance. The top 30 competitors in each of the six regional qualifiers advanced to the city finals the next day. Those who advance from the city finals qualify for a series of four national competitions that produce a champion.
Singletary already has overcome childhood leukemia, the treatment for which was predicted to make him infertile. However, his daughter, Theresa, was born 8 years ago, and she encouraged him to try out for "ANW." Singletary regularly competes in outdoor obstacle races.