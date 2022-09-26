That brief visit of crisp fall air didn't stick around long, did it?
But we're used to that in Louisiana. Maybe by the time you read this, you'll be basking in the cool.
Calendar-wise, fall arrived everywhere on Thursday. Even in the heat September often brings in Louisiana, signs of autumn are emerging. Think corn mazes — and pumpkins, pumpkins everywhere.
Here's our list of area fall happenings. All events are in Baton Rouge, unless indicated otherwise. If you don't see your club, church or town's special event listed, please send that info to red@theadvocate.com. Stay tuned for our list of haunted houses.
Corn Maze at Burden
The fun returns for another year with the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens' Corn Maze Fridays and Corn Maze Saturdays, 4560 Essen Lane.
Corn Maze Fridays will take place Oct. 7, 14 and 21 for school groups in kindergarten through fourth grades. Activities for the kids will include a hayride with stops for citrus-picking, a playground and games, a pumpkin patch with an activity, a petting farm and the corn maze.
Times are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Groups can attend one of the two-hour sessions and there is a 200-student capacity for each session.
One teacher or chaperone is required for every 10 children, and that person is admitted free. Fees are $10 per student; $10 per non-required attendee (additional teachers and chaperones, siblings, etc.)
Children will move through six activity stations in groups of about 30.
Email botanicgardens@agcenter.lsu.edu or call (225) 763-3990 to schedule a group.
Corn Maze Saturdays dates are Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. Sessions run 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The popular event offers the corn maze, sunflower fields (weather dependent), pumpkin patch, petting farm, gargantuan games, corn crib, "spook-tacular" playground, temporary tattoo parlor, hayride, satsuma picking, antique tractors, hay mountain and picnic area with local food vendors.
Tickets are $15 per person; free for children 2 and younger. Tickets are presale only, and will not be offered at the gate. All ages must have a ticket to enter. Tickets are limited.
(225) 763-3990, https://www.lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/events/cornmaze.php.
Patch with a purpose
Baton Rouge General Medical Center is again hosting its Pop-up Pink Pumpkin Patch, this year at both locations: Mid City Campus 3600, Florida Blvd., and Bluebonnet Campus, 8585 Picardy Ave. This is a surprise pop-up so keep a lookout starting Saturday.
Visitors can pick up a free pumpkin (one per person) while pumpkins last.
Proceeds go toward Pennington Cancer Center.
Free admission. #Protectyourpumpkins T-shirts also will be for sale. brgeneral.org
More pumpkin patches
Jefferson United Methodist Church: 10328 Jefferson Highway, (225) 293-4440. Open noon to 6 p.m. daily (weather permitting) starting Friday, Oct. 7. All proceeds are donated directly to the church's local missions and its youth mission trip.
Walker Parks and Recreation Department: Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker. Hundreds of pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colors will be for sale. Proceeds will benefit the Challenger's Program. Admission is free. walkerparksandrecreeation.com
Barn Hill Preserve: 11342 La. 955 East, Ethel. Pumpkins and dinosaurs go hand in hand at this prehistoric patch where there's a "Dinosaur Takeover" 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every weekend through Sunday, Oct. 30.
Visitors can have a meet-and-greet with "dinos" during interactive shows, find fossils at the new mining operation, wander through the corn maze and ride a wagon. Also available will be a kangaroo walkabout, self-guided tour of zoological park, petting zoo, corn pit, archery, a free small pumpkin from the patch, hay maze, face painting, animal shows and dinosaur shows.
“Dinosaur Takeover” admission is $17 per person. (225) 286-3003 or barnhillpreserve.com/barn-hill-louisiana
Blackwater United Methodist Church: 10000 Blackwater Road, Central, (225) 261-4646. Details TBA.
NEW SONG CHURCH: 18465 Old Perkins Road, Prairieville. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through Sunday, Oct. 30. All proceeds from the patch go to church missions. newsongcommunity.church or (225) 313-6736
St. Patrick's Episcopal Church: 1332 Church St., Zachary, The patch will open Sunday. Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Monday, Oct. 31. stpatsla.org or (225) 654-4091
Mrs. Heather's Pumpkin and Strawberry Patch: 31458 La. 43, Albany, https://www.thfarms.com/pumpkin-patch, (225) 567-3493. There's a lot going on at Mrs. Heather's, from picking your own pumpkin from the field to learning how pumpkins grow. Also, kids can paint a pumpkin (weekends only), weigh and measure your pumpkin, and test their skills in hay and corn mazes. Patch will be open through Sunday, Nov. 6. Cost is $9 per child, cash only.
SECOND ANNUAL PUMPKIN PATCH: St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 400 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette. Pumpkins and gourds of all shapes, sizes and colors will be for sale Friday, Oct. 7, through Monday, Oct. 31. Also, concessions, face painting, professional photographers and vendor fairs on weekends only. Regular hours are 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. This is a benefit for the church's youth ministries. http://www.saintbarnabas.us/pumpkin-patch.html or (337) 984-3848