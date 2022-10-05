Rolfe McCollister didn't hesitate in selecting a restaurant for his Baton Rouge Classic lunch. He picked Gino's. Once we were there, I understood why. Not only was the food delicious, but the folks there know him well — from Gino, the owner, to Butch Smith, who has been waiting tables at Gino's since 1976.
As founder of Greater Baton Rouge Business Report and 225 magazine, McCollister has been a force in the local publishing world for more than 40 years. Late 2021, he passed the baton to his longtime business partner Julio Melara. He explained to me that he took the first half of 2022 to reframe his life and develop new ways to give back.
McCollister started our lunch by telling me all about his father who played his own role in local publishing. McCollister Sr. served in the Korean War, earning two bronze and a silver star, which his son had recently come across and brought with him to our lunch.
After McCollister Sr. was elected to the state legislature (while serving in Korea, by the way), he went to law school, started two banks and became good friends with Gov. Jimmie Davis, known as the Singing Governor, as he was inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame and his most notable single is "You Are My Sunshine," Louisiana's state song. The Jimmie Davis Tabernacle was built on the site of the late-Governor's family home in Quitman, Louisiana.
"We used to go up to the Tabernacle. My daughters even sang, 'You are my Sunshine' to Jimmy Davis one day," McCollister said. "He was a dear man."
McCollister's life mirrored his father in many ways. He started the Baton Rouge Business Journal and 225 Magazine and became good friends with Gov. Buddy Roemer and ended up starting two banks with Roemer. Being good friends with governors runs in the McCollister family. Later, McCollister became good friends with Gov. Bobby Jindal.
However, McCollister didn't have personal success in running for office. He didn't win when he ran for mayor of Baton Rouge. McCollister is passionate about being an entrepreneur and helping others adjust to the change, especially when it comes to the business world.
"Having run for mayor, traveled and raising our children, we have to embrace change," he said. "You think you're going to freeze things, but look at Kodak, Yellow Cab, Craig's List and the ways technology disrupted their business models."
He quoted Wayne Gretzky: "Don't skate to where the puck is — skate to where it's going."
Gino Marino stopped by the table to chat and told us the story of the restaurant. He was born in Sicily and came to Louisiana in 1958. He grew up knowing McCollister and McCollister's father. He currently has two sons in the kitchen and his sister out front. His mother died five years ago at age 92.
"We couldn't speak a word of English, but they wanted to give the kids more opportunity," Marino said.
"Mama introduced arancini in 1966," he said before telling me of his family's settling in Baton Rouge nearly 60 years ago. The restaurant itself is 56 years old. Marino said he ended up being pretty good at football, a sport that had been unfamiliar to his family. He played at Southeastern.
McCollister ordered the arancini (deliciousness covered in tomato sauce and stuffed with ground meat, sauce, peas and parmigiana cheese). I can vouch for its amazingness. Additionally, he said we had to try the Laurence Bread. I'm glad we did. It was gluten perfection! Everything we ate was delicious, in fact. I understand why the restaurant has such a loyal local following.
McCollister told me about his days at University High, where he sang in the school choir. He met his wife, Teeta, a few years later when they were both students at LSU. He told me about their daughters and their five grandchildren and his efforts these days to "move from success to significance."
He said when he turned over the keys to the business he had helped build, he felt somewhat like the politicians he had watched struggle with losing their identity.
"When you're not in the chair, the phone doesn't ring," he said. "I don't want to be like those people."
He still goes to lunch with Bobby Jindal and said that "Jindal and Buddy Roemer are two of the smartest people I've known."
McCollister said his biggest goal is to build relationships and make a positive difference.
"You don't have to go to Africa. You can serve where you are," he said. "Treasures are not in the bank. They are in relationships, faith and family."