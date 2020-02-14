East Baton Rouge City-Parish officials, local clergy and those who work with the homeless will be part of a panel discussion on homelessness on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The session, "Perspectives on Homelessness in Baton Rouge," will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Conference Center, 930 North Blvd. It's being hosted by Methodists for Social Justice, a new group at the church.
Estimates are Baton Rouge has more than 350 homeless people at any given time. Where they live and what services are available to them will be part of the discussion, according to a news release from First United Methodist.
Scheduled to be a part of the panel are EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome; Rowdy Gaudet, from the mayor's office; the Rev. Kenneth Kemp, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church; Chris Nichols, Options Villa Long Term Housing for the Homeless; the Rev. Randy Nichols, One Stop Homeless Services Center; Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul; and the Rev. Dr. Brian Sleeth, The Christian Outreach Center of Baton Rouge.
The event is free, but registration requested at eventbrite.com, Perspectives on Homelessness.
Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.; a $5 donation is requested.