The Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway, is hosting its annual summer show and sale of new works by members of the Associated Women in the Arts.
The theme of this year’s show is “Reflections,” which will hang until, Saturday, Sept. 10.
This large 35th-anniversary show features work from more than 20 artists in a wide variety of mediums. It highlights special memories from the artists' lives, with focus on their childhoods during the summer.
Local participating artists are Virginia Donner, Kathy Daigle, Kay Wallace, Pat Wattam, Kathy Stone, Patricia Ryan, Shirley Young, Lori Nunn, Frances Durham, Torie Holeman, Marianna Kalacheva, Janice Evans, Andrea Phillips, Dana Mosby, Muriel Prejean, LaFon Johnson, Kim Pierson, Tonni McCollister, Gail Lloyd, Becky Olivier, Debbie Shirley, Terri Dakmak and Marylyn Daniel.
Gallery hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
For more information, call (225) 924-6437 or email lizgalry@bellsouth.net.