FRIDAY
BOOGIE ON THE BAYOU: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Mark A. "Tony" Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, 57845 Foundry St. Includes tethered balloon rides, a meet and greet with The Cajun Ninja, Jason Derouen, children's activities and performance by Clay Cormier and the Highway Boys. plaquemine.org.
"A CLASS ACT FROM 1969 TO 2022": 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. 4th St. Visitors will hear the stories of Southern University's Fabulous Dancing Dolls alumni known as Forever Dolls, and explore the museum. Event free, but registration required at eventbrite.com.
"BODIES BODIES BODIES": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Presented by Films at Manship. Rated R. $9.50. manshiptheatre.org.
"DOUBT: A PARABLE": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. $30, general public; $25, students and children. theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
NORTH BATON ROUGE URBAN FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5068 Airline Highway. With local farmers and small businesses as vendors, the new market's mission is to revitalize North Baton Rouge by encouraging entrepreneurship and giving residents a place to shop within their immediate community.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
"FREDERICK LAW OLMSTED'S LIFE & DESIGN PRINCIPLES": 10 a.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Garden Discoveries event hosted by the Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation. Free. Register at ebrpl.com/calendar or call (225) 231-3750.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
"DOUBT: A PARABLE": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. $30, general public; $25, students and children. theatrebr.org.
SUNDAY
"MY OLD SCHOOL": 2 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Presented by Films at Manship. Not rated. $9.50. manshiptheatre.org.
"DOUBT: A PARABLE": 2 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. $30, general public; $25, students and children. theatrebr.org.
AN AFTERNOON TEA TASTING: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Em & Lizzie's, 907 La. 19, Slaughter. Featuring teas from The Banten House Tea Room and sweets by Sweet Bees. Free.
TUESDAY
“CONNECTING AND HEALING WITH LOUISIANA MEDICINAL PLANTS": 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., LSU Hilltop Arboretum, Beverly Brown Coates Auditorium, 11855 Highland Road. With host Corinne Martin, author of "Louisiana Herb Journal." $10, members; $15, nonmembers. (225) 767-6916 or www.lsu.edu/hilltop.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate.
"DOUBT: A PARABLE": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. $30, general public; $25, students and children. theatrebr.org.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "Favorite/Jahnke/Walton," exhibitions by Malaika Favorite, Ross Jahnke and John Isiah Walton, through Sept. 29. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. Letitia Huckaby, "This Same Dusty Road," and "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," both through Saturday, Sept. 17. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Members+ Exhibition," an annual showcase of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s member artists in the visual realm, through Oct. 21. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. Summer art show and 35th-anniversary sale with new works by Associated Women in the Arts using the theme "Reflections." Show runs through Saturday. (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Weekly jam; all acoustic instruments welcome. (225) 753-7917 or www.lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6, 2023. "In Empathy We Trust," through Monday, Oct. 30; and "Our Louisiana," through Jan. 14. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LOUISIANA STATE ARCHIVES GALLERY: 3851 Essen Lane. The 52nd annual "River Road Show," a national juried art exhibit sponsored by the Art Guild of Louisiana, through Sept. 29. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. artguildlouisiana.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mario Moore: Responding to History," through Oct. 23, offering an in-depth look at Moore’s nuanced artwork "During and After the Battle." "Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936-Present," through Oct. 23. "Eugene Martin: The Creative Act," through Oct. 2, featuring a selection from a 2008 acquisition of 31 works and focuses on Martin’s unique brand of abstraction. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. www.brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Following a renovation, the mansion is open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. "The Boggs Family Legacy," through Dec. 16; the Louisiana Photographic Society Presents "Visual Perspectives of Louisiana," through Saturday. Free admission. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
RED STICK STRUMMERS: Dulcimer jam 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. (225) 753-7917 or http://www.lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Three-year exhibit, "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," featuring a donation of 15 pieces of Gregory’s work from Angela Gregory Legacy LLC. The donated works, other Gregory pieces from the permanent collection, as well as Gregory sculptures on loan from other institutions included in the show. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.