Country superstar Luke Bryan's "Raised Up Right Tour" pulls into Louisiana this week, with shows Friday in Lafayette and Saturday in New Orleans, before a three-night stint in Vegas.
Country singer-songwriters Riley Green ("There Was This Girl") and Mitchell Tenpenny ("Drunk Me") are the supporting acts.
Five-time Entertainer of the Year and Georgia native Bryan is one busy guy. During a two-week break in his "Raised" tour next month, he'll be opening his 13th "Farm Tour." For this one, Bryan's crew set up stages in the fields of local farmers across six states. Green, Jameson Rodgers, the Peach Pickers and Rock will be special guests.
Just last week, Bryan debuted the official music video for his current Top 15 single, “Country On,” on Facebook.
“Country On” honors and pays tribute to the everyday hard-working Americans who keep the country running, according to a new release from Capitol Records Nashville.
The song begins:
"Hey, farmboy, keep droppin' that plow
Bailin' that hay, feedin' them cows
From the rooster crow 'til another long day is gone
Country on
Hey big rig, keep clockin' them miles
Pullin' that horn, makin' us smile
Rollin' that load down the road all night long
Country on,"
and continues on to cover cowboys, barkeepers, firemen and soldiers.
And here's a really new one: As of Thursday, Bryan is in the popcorn (his favorite snack) biz.
Grown on his farm, the singer has teamed up with farming machinery manufacturer Fendt for Fendt & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Popcorn (bold butter and chart toppin' churro flavors).
Once the limited supply of popcorn sells out, Frendt will donate $25,000 to the national Future Farmers of America organization.
Bryan will also be making a return appearance as host (with first-timer Peyton Manning) of the "56th annual Country Music Association Awards" Wednesday, Nov. 9. He'll also be back to judge "American Idol's" sixth season on ABC next spring, alongside partners in crime Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and host Ryan Seacrest.
Bryan, 46, has amassed 29 No. 1 hits and has more Recording Industry Association of America certified digital singles than any other country artist with 68.5 million. His worldwide global streams are 18.9 billion, and he has sold nearly 13 million albums. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for 12 million fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows and seven sold-out "Crash My Playa" destination concert events. Bryan has also won more than 50 major music awards.
Jacksonville, Alabama, native Green, 33, followed 2018's successful single "There Was This Girl," with the album, "Different 'Round Here," in 2019. That same year, The Academy of Country Music named Green its New Male Artist of the Year.
Earlier this month, Nashville, Tennessee-born Tenpenny, also 33, released the track list for his upcoming "This Is The Heavy" album, releasing Friday, Sept. 16. His debut single, “Drunk Me,” was his breakout success in 2018.
'Raised Up Right Tour 2022'
With Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock
7 p.m. Friday
Cajundome, Lafayette
$44.25 and up at ticketmaster.com
Note: The Kiwanis High School Football Jamboree also is taking place at Cajun Field on Friday night. Traffic will be heavier than normal; plan your arrival accordingly.
7 p.m. Saturday
Smoothie King Center
$45.75 and up at ticketmaster.com