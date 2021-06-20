Father’s Day is here, so let’s have a little trivia fun with dear old dad.
Here are 10 questions to put pops (and everyone else) to the test.
Happy Father’s Day!
1. Although conceived by Sonora Dodd in the early 1900s, when was Father’s Day officially signed into law?
- A. 1938
- B. 1959
- C. 1965
- D. 1972
2. Who said: “When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant, I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years.”
- A. George Washington
- B. Mark Twain
- C. Henry Ford
- D. Abraham Lincoln
3. Germany puts a rather unusual twist on its Father’s Day celebration called Männertag. What happens?
- A. Men pile wagons high with beer and set off on long, boozy jaunts through town.
- B. Men spend the day sitting by the river puffing on long, intricately carved pipes.
- C. Men round up all the children in the town and set off on hikes that can last two or three days.
- D. Men, fathers or not, swim naked in Lake Constance (known as Bodensee in German)
4. Missed it by that much. If show creator/producer Sherwood Schwartz had gotten his way, what actor would have gotten the role of dad Mike Brady on “The Brady Bunch”?
- A. Dick Van Dyke
- B. Jerry Van Dyke
- C. Gene Hackman
- D. Craig T. Nelson
5. In the vast animal kingdom, we know of only one species where the males give birth. Which one is it?
- A. Seahorses
- B. Aardvarks
- C. Bats
- D. Wombats
6. George Washington is celebrated as the father of our country, but had no children of his own. What president had the most offspring?
- A. Jimmy Carter
- B. Donald Trump
- C. John Tyler
- D. William Henry Harrison
7. What is the official flower of Father's Day?
- A. Roses
- B. Chrysanthemums
- C. Tulips
- D. Venus flytrap
8. Released in 1983, “Mr. Mom” was a somewhat revolutionary movie telling the story of a stay-at-home dad. Who played “Mr. Mom”?
- A. Martin Mull
- B. Michael Keaton
- C. Henry Winkler
- D. Robin Williams
9. Name the singing father-daughter duo who secured a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
- A. Frank Sinatra and Nancy Sinatra
- B. Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole
- C. Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus
- D. Steve Tyler and Liv Tyler
10. Jack, Jim and Jimmy Shea's claim to fame is pretty impressive. All three generations (Jack is Jim's father and Jimmy's grandfather) participated in this competition. What is it?
- A. Wimbledon
- B. Super Bowl
- C. The Olympics
- D. Stanley Cup