Thanks to The Wall Street Journal, which publishes a front-page feature each day on quirky cultural happenings, I recently learned about a Japanese inn where lodgers can pay to have someone nudge them to finish unread books.
“At check-in,” the newspaper reported, “guests sign up for prodding and specify how they would like to be reminded that time’s a-ticking.”
As another summer closes with my plans to complete lots of vacation reading pretty much a bust, I’ve been wondering if I should book a room at this pushy reading hotel south of Tokyo. But as someone who’s been reading on deadline a few decades now, I can’t see how racing against the clock with a novel on your lap would be much fun.
Like everyone else who went to school, I once read on the teacher’s schedule, tackling an assigned set of pages before a date written on the chalkboard. One of my first thoughts after college graduation was about how liberating it would be to read by my own calendar rather than someone else’s.
I quickly learned that work life has its assigned reading, too. That’s especially true for journalists, who often turn to books in researching stories. This summer brought its usual share of mandatory reading for me, which sharpened the pleasure in reading some books simply because I wanted to — and at my own pace.
That pace is usually glacial, as I’m reminded each summer when I pull Beryl Markham’s “West with the Night” from my shelf. I’ve been reading a few chapters each summer for years now, never quite finishing Markham’s memoir of her days in Africa as a bush pilot. The book is good, but with so many new titles crowding my nightstand each year, “West with the Night” never gets my undivided attention.
Attention grows best in the rich soil of unbroken time, a rare commodity even in what’s supposed to be the lazy days of summer. When an odd hour comes along with no place to go and nothing else to do but read, the experience can be golden.
Such an interlude fell in my lap on a business trip this month to Orlando, where I spent most of my time helping with details of a national conference. The fellowship was great, but after so much company all day, I craved the solitude of an empty hotel room.
At the end of my first day on the road, with a cup of tea near my chair, I cracked open “A Life Like Other People’s,” Alan Bennett’s funny-sad story of his oddball British family. I’d picked up a secondhand copy at a London bookstore three years ago, and it’s been in my unfinished reading stack ever since.
How glorious to wind through four whole chapters before my eyes closed. The best part? No one at this hotel knocked on the door to ask how my reading was going.
Email Danny Heitman at danny@dannyheitman.com.