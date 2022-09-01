On "I Love Lucy," that inimitable title character brought to life by the beloved Lucille Ball always "wanted to be in the show." Specifically, she longed for a spot in one of her bandleader husband Ricky's nightclub acts. And her scheming usually got her on that stage one way or another.
Contrastingly for Louisianans, however, being a part of the show, or the miniseries, or the feature film, has never been easier. With the plethora of movies and TV series being filmed in the state, there are opportunities to be a background actor, or extra, pretty much any day of the week.
For these part-time thespians, in addition to becoming part of the project, it also affords the chance to immerse oneself in the inner workings of entertainment production — see how the sausage is made, so to speak.
But unlike that unappealing, pork-filled process, a TV or movie shoot offers lots to see, from elaborate sets to even, yes, glimpses of glamorous stars.
"Some of these sets are extremely entertaining," says Brent Caballero, of Caballero Casting. "For instance, when we did 'Crater,' the big Disney+ movie, in Baton Rouge last year, I even walked on the set and was amazed at just how the set worked, and sets that they had built, surfaces of the moon and so forth."
And with 15 years in the business, Caballero, 40 and a White Castle native, has seen his share of sets. He rattles off just a few of his company's recent projects.
"'National Treasure,' 'Iron Claw,' 'Home Team' for Netflix, 'Black Bird' for Apple TV+, 'Tyson' for Hulu, 'Interview with a Vampire,' 'Queen Sugar, 'NCIS,' 'Leverage,' the George Foreman biopic, 'Heart of a Lion,' 'The Thing About Pam' and 'Where the Crawdads Sing.'"
Caballero lives in New Orleans, and with offices there and in Baton Rouge, needless to say, he and his staff, which varies from eight to 15, are always looking for extras.
So if you're a Lucy, here's how to get cast, according to Caballero:
- First, sign up on the Louisiana-owned database mycastingfile.com. It's free, although you can upgrade in order to submit more photos, etc. Tips: Be sure photos are clear, no hats or sunglasses; your wardrobe is comfortable, makes you confident, and shows your personality; list special skills, such as firefighter, baseball, military, disabilities; and always submit a new photo when you change hair color.
- Second, check the website and social media posts for upcoming casting calls
- Third, you can also email a photo, brief description of yourself, and wardrobe specifications — size measurements, height, shoe size and such — directly to caballerostaff@gmail.com.
- Fourth, wait to be contacted.
While you're in a holding pattern, Caballero and company are posting casting notices on social media and mycastingfile.com, then poring over photos to piece together each scene, whether it be for a period project or something set in the present.
"For a period piece, we're looking for hairstyles, facial hair, things like that," Caballero said. "For 'Heart of a Lion,' we recently did a scene in St. Gabriel, where the 16- to 30-year-olds had to be period correct for the 1960s."
In building the scene, or what that scene's look should be, casting staff considers male to female ratio, as well as age ratio, for all these background actors. Creative meetings with production follow, and sometimes a second look is needed before production signs off and the casting company's work can progress.
For the Baton Rouge-shot "National Treasure" earlier this year, scenes unfolded around an FBI office, as well as in a bar/nightclub, among many others, Caballero says. While the FBI office called for more of a middle-age demographic, the team tapped into the younger LSU pool for the bar scene's background actors, he says.
In addition to extras, Caballero often also secures musicians, bands, specialty acts like dancers, and sometimes the main cast as well. On occasion, an extra may get promoted to a speaking role once on set.
The number of extras Caballero works with in any given month is staggering.
"We're doing this project, 'Carry On,' right now. We'll do 4,000 in a month," Caballero says of the Taron Egerton-starring action-thriller for Alblin Entertainment and Netflix. "There was a point at the beginning of this year, I think we had tallied it up where, across all of our shows, I think it was somewhere in the range of 10,000 people over two months."
Some of the extras are regulars that are cast repeatedly, while others only work a few days a month.
If you'll be new to extras work, Caballero says here's what to expect:
- Typically a 12-hour day, but a lot of the time you will be sitting and waiting for your scene(s).
- Sometimes they're very large scenes, where you'll be grouped with 100 or 200 people.
- The set is different every time — you're able to watch how a film is made, and see great actors that we've seen in films time and time again, do their work.
- You'll also see how much time is put into shooting a very limited amount of footage that ends up going on screen, which is always interesting to people, he says.
- Meals and snacks will be provided.
- You'll meet interesting people.
- You'll typically be paid between $150 and $200.
Last but not least, Caballero stresses that if you commit to an the job, follow through.
Lucy would have.