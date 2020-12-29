Organizers for the Spanish Town parade announced Tuesday that floats will not roll in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings.

A winter surge in coronavirus cases across Louisiana and the Baton Rouge area has thrown 2021 parades and events deeper into flux with just seven weeks until Mardi Gras.

The annual parade that runs through the Spanish Town neighborhood and parts of downtown is the largest Mardi Gras event in the city and tends to draw attendees from across the capital region.

Spanish Town Mardi Gras board President Robert King confirmed that the parade wouldn't roll.

City-parish leaders for weeks have been meeting with event organizers and healthcare leaders but hadn't issued orders on what krewes should do with their events or parades.

City officials had also been mulling possible tweaks such as virtual events or drive-by parades where spectators drive next to floats and remain in their cars.

“Mardi Gras, or any type of celebration, is important to Baton Rouge. It’s part of who we are, it’s part of our culture,” said Mark Armstrong, a spokesman for the mayor’s office. “We wish there wasn’t a pandemic, but we’re all just faced with doing what’s the most responsible for our economy and health.”

State restrictions aimed to curb the virus’s spread have also at the forefront in steering decisions for krewes and celebration organizers and recently filled planning with more question marks.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend, Gov. John Bel Edwards also reverted to a previous phase of restrictions that were also extended until Jan. 13. Among those restrictions include limits on indoor gatherings at 25% capacity or up to 75 people.

Outdoor events are also limited to 150 people when physical distancing isn’t possible.

Last month, the mayor of New Orleans barred parades from rolling during the upcoming Carnival season, amid worries large celebrations could spur significant viral outbreak. City leaders have instead have called for suggestions on ways to celebrate safely.

Several Baton Rouge-area krewes since then preemptively canceled parties, soirées and balls, too, an important boon that often funds floats, costumes and other event costs. Money generated from events also tends to support various nonprofits and community initiatives.

Organizers for the Southdowns parade earlier this month also canceled their parade and ball. Pointe Coupee Parish leaders last week called off Mardi Gras events, including the parade in New Roads, citing worries the local hospital system could become overstrained if events lead to a sudden surge of infections.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies large gatherings that draw people from outside of a community as the highest risk activities for spreading the virus. The agency also notes the level of infections in a community amplifies those risks, and state and local leaders should make decisions on event sizes.

