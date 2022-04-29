Garth Brooks can sell out Tiger Stadium in minutes. Yet he says he still doesn’t believe he’s cool.
“I think I stick out because I’m so square,” Brooks told a group of reporters.
Cool or not, he’s calling beyond Baton Rouge and is ready for his Saturday night concert.
“It’s game on. This will be more like a sporting event. Wear your cups,” he said. “It’s going to be loud and stupid all night long — from the down beat.”
Brooks says he knows the people come to hear the old stuff.
“But if you play enough old stuff, you can play some new stuff, too,” he said.
In the 3 p.m. Friday afternoon news conference in the Bill Lawton Room in Tiger Stadium, one reporter told him that she thought it might be OK with the crowd if he just played “Callin’ Baton Rouge” for three straight hours.
“Once will be enough,” he said but hinted that it is possible he may play it a second time. “If once is good, twice is better — we’ll see.”
He said the song resonates beyond Louisiana’s capital city and that he knew it was a winner from the start.
“Did we know we had it when we cut it? Yes. Did we know all these years later it would still be going on? No,” Brooks said.
When asked what it felt like to sing “the song” for a whole region and university, he said, “It feels like it should be someone else.”
In most places, Brooks said "Friends in Low Places" is the biggest singalong of the night, but he understands that is not the case in Baton Rouge — a place he credits with supporting him in his early, lean years. He intends to recognize some people in the crowd who were there for him in the beginning.
“LSU is one of the coolest places on the planet,” Brooks said. “To get the nod from the cool kids is pretty sweet.”
He acknowledged the growing energy around the concert in Death Valley but says he’s not sure all the excitement is about him.
“It’s not as much to do with Garth Brooks as it is with being back where we belong — together,” Brooks said. “Getting to be around people you love. Red and blue don’t matter when everyone is singing together. Music is the voice of hope.”
When another reporter asked about him having hits in every decade since the 1980s, Brooks explained that his hit in the ’80s was at the tail end of the decade and his hit in the 2020s was at the beginning — and his tenure as a star wasn’t exactly five decades long.
For new country artists, Brooks says sincerity must come through in the music for it to resonate with fans.
He reminisced about his father, a Korean War veteran, who discouraged him from going into music. He father was with him at what Brooks describes as “a little gig we did in Central Park back in the ’90s.” Shortly before the show, someone came in and handed Brooks a piece of paper with an estimate of the size of the crowd.
“He said, ‘This is the size of the crowd thirty minutes ago,’” and handed Brooks the paper with the number 850,000 on it.
Brooks showed the paper to his father. His father told him that while 850,000 may be out there, he still had to go and perform and not leave them disappointed.
“You don’t win till you play the game,” Brooks said. “I’ve got to treat the music well and not disappoint. They came to have a good time. … Tomorrow, I want to see the world’s largest honky-tonk.”
His life’s motto: “Ms. Yearwood is always right.”
He said his wife, Tricia Yearwood, is with him here in Baton Rouge. “We were both married before. We go everywhere together.”
Will his superstar wife make a surprise appearance? Brooks answer was simple: “Ms. Yearwood has her own opinion.”
Brooks said when first approached about playing Tiger Stadium, he discouraged the idea because he didn’t believe they could fill it.
He was wrong.
Fun facts about Garth Brooks
- You won’t see him around town eating crawfish. He is not a mudbug fan. He does love pizza, though, and considers it the perfect food.
- He said “the Chris Gaines thing” was intended to be fun, “instead I got the s*** kicked out of me.” Even so, he says he “will stand by that music to the day I die. It’s some of my favorite music.”
- He wishes he could sing a live duet with George Strait.
- He also wishes he could sing a duet with his mama.
- He believes in the power of stories and he shares the power of storytelling on his Sirius XM channel. “What’s it like to play ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge' in Baton Rouge? After Saturday night, I’ll have that story — and I can tell that story. I think it’s cool for people who give you this as a gift to share it with them.”
- Seven is his favorite number. He was born on the 7th of the month and it was also his baseball number.
- At the news conference, he made a point to meet and shake hands with each and every person in the room — and call them by name.
Email Jan Risher at jan.risher@theadvocate.com.