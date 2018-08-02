"DRUMLine Live Holiday Spectacular" will march into the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena on Sunday, Dec. 2, the center announced Thursday.
The 3 p.m. traveling show will "take you on an unforgettable musical journey through the most beloved chart-topping holiday classics. Imagine the festive sounds of holiday cheer combining gospel, jazz, soul and Motown rhythms, and 'The Nutcracker Suite' mixed with a hip-hop beat from a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band," the news release says.
Songs range from Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” and Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe” to the classic favorites, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Jingle Bells” and a show-stopping version of “The Little Drummer Boy.”
"Holiday Spectacular" tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10. Tickets are available at the Raising Cane’s River Center Box Office, ticketmaster.com or by phone at (800) 745-3000. Group tickets available for parties of 10 or more by contacting Chris at (225) 389-3093 or cwegmann@smgbatonrouge.com.