The sundress is your best friend at this time of year.
And, with summer in full swing, now is the time to stock up on these oh-so-easy-to-wear dresses that are essential for beating the heat.
With just a few accessories, you can complete your outfit in no time and be ready for an afternoon picnic or dinner out.
Many of this summer's sundresses are midi length, falling right below the knee, or ankle-grazing maxis. With a longer hemline, sundresses are perfect for dressing up or down, and the length ensures you won't have a wardrobe malfunction on a breezy day.
Smocked sundresses are a big trend this summer. The fitted bodice gives way to a flowing skirt, which is the key to staying cool. Many come in tiny floral or pattern prints.
Styling a sundress can be as simple as sliding into a favorite pair of shoes. Sneakers or brightly colored flats are great casual options for a day around town, while nude or silver sandals can dress up your style. Statement earrings, a straw hat or bag, and a cute pair of sunglasses also can make a big impact when it comes to adding those finishing touches.
Although most sundresses have straps, wide or thin, some new offerings include dresses with sweetheart necklines, ruffles and puffed sleeves.
You can wear your sundress into fall by pulling on booties and throwing on a cardigan.