The 54th Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball shattered fundraising records at the Oct. 29 event with a $1 million gift from Game Coin’s board of directors, bringing the total amount raised to more than $2 million to support cancer research, programs and services supported by the American Cancer Society.
Held at the Raising Cane’s River Center, presented as the Best Dressed were Ann Piazza, Alli Sims Roberts, Juliet Boyce, Joanie Montelaro, Betsy Campbell, Diamond Sherrod, Sarah Smith, Katie Baron, Kristi Robert, Dr. Mindy Williams Bowie, Rhoman Hardy, Dr. Michael 'Trey' Conners, Justin Vincent, Hess Crockett, Sebastian Alvarez, Tommy LeJeune, Derk Lockhart, Ozzie Fernandez and Jeff Koonce.
Chantelle Larussa chaired the ball, which was held at the Raising Cane's River Center, and Blake Whittle and Hannah Cormier emceed the show. The annual Julia Dickinson Heart & Soul Award was presented posthumously to Ruffin Rodrigue Jr. and was accepted by his wife, Alison Rodrigue. The award recognizes a member of the Baton Rouge community who exemplifies the true meaning of a philanthropic leader.
Attendees enjoyed live music, dancing, gourmet cuisine, cocktails and a “Couture for a Cure” wall where designer handbags were raffled.
Presenting sponsor for the ball was EXCEL Group, with support also coming from Hackley Enterprises, Relief Windows, H&O Grounds, Ochsner Cancer Institute, The Spine Center of Baton Rouge, GMFS Mortgage, Aetna, Bernhard Capital Partners, Celtic Studios, Entergy, H&E Equipment Services, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Arkel Constructors, Bowie Outfitters, Capital One, CSRS Inc., Toni Poppins Cleaning Services, InRegister Magazine, 225 Magazine and The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.
BR DAR learns about Margaret Corbin
The Baton Rouge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution watched a video about Margaret Corbin, the only woman buried at West Point, at its Oct. 18 meeting at the State Archives.
Several members attended the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier held in Covington on Oct. 12. The chapter delivered items to the Magnolia Care Center for the DAR Day of Service on Oct. 13.
Meeting hostesses were Ina Navarre and Lillian Dunlap. DAR membership is open to women 18 or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. For information, email zbolsson@aol.com.
State regent speaks to Stirling DAR
State Regent Charlotte H. White spoke to the Alexander Stirling Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Oct. 13 at the West Feliciana Parish Library.
White attended to honor Founders’ Day of the National Society of the DAR, which is celebrating 131 years of service in 2021. The program honored Mary Desha, a founding National Society member.
The chapter is a sponsor of Wreaths Across America at Port Hudson National Cemetery, a national program that pays tribute to the nation’s veterans. In December, community members will lay wreaths of remembrance on veterans' headstones. Lauren Pourciau and Mary Margaret Jones gave an update on activities being planned to promote the service that will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at the cemetery.
Wreaths are $15 each and can be purchased by emailing waaporthudson2021@gmail.com.
Baker Pilot Club celebrates 54 years
The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker celebrated its 54th year and the 100th year anniversary of the Pilot International Organization on Nov. 4. The theme for this years’ celebration is “Forever Anchored in Service.”
Member Barbara Parker encouraged members to continue to practice generosity, authenticity and excellence. Dianne Pullen, president-elect and event co-chairperson, reminded members of the club’s mission statement, “to influence positive change in communities throughout the world."
Baker Mayor Darnell Waites and Glenda Dowden, governor of the Louisiana Pilot District, were guests. President Dawn Brewster presided.
Inter-Civic elects new officers
The Inter-Civic Council of Greater Baton Rouge elected 2022 officers and board directors Nov. 2 at Hunan Chinese Restaurant. This was the last business meeting of the year, culminating with the Golden Deeds Award banquet on Nov. 9 honoring Dr. Michael L. Rolfsen.
Vivian Frey, with the Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank, will serve as president, succeeding Erik Kjeldson, Kiwanis Club of LSU. Other officers are Donna Leggett, Kiwanis Club of Cortana, president-elect and chair of the 81st Annual Golden Deeds Award Banquet; Tommy Darensbourg, Kiwanis Club of Red Stick, vice president and program/speaker chair; Amy Drago, Altrusa International, secretary; Dr. Richard Flicker, Exchange Club of Baton Rouge, co-treasurer; Barbara Auten, Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, co-treasurer; Kathy Coleman, Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Information Center-Louisiana, board member for a two-year term; Marvin Borgmeyer, Metanoia, board member, serving the second of his two-year term. Morris Welch, Kiwanis Club of LSU, will continue as parliamentarian.
The ICCGBR consists of representatives from nearly 30 non-profit organizations. Organizations interested in joining may contact Flicker, flicker@premier.net, or Darensbourg, tommysellsbr@gmail.com.
Women's Council hears about domestic violence
John J. Price, executive director of the Iris Domestic Violence Center, spoke at the Oct. 14 membership meeting of the Women's Council of Greater Baton Rouge.
October was National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Price presented information and statistics on domestic violence in the Baton Rouge area and highlighted actions and resources to help stop the violence.
The Women's Council works to connect, promote and empower women. For information, visit wcgbr.org.
Iota Master names chapter sweetheart
Iota Master of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority elected Linda Garafola as 2021-22 chapter sweetheart when it met Nov. 10 at Lynda Smith's home. She will be honored at a tea in February.
Prospective member Carolyn Miller was a guest.
The chapter held a ritual for two members advancing to the next level of Beta Sigma Phi: Smith, Torchbearer, the highest level in Beta Sigma Phi; and Darlene Poindexter, Master.
Service projects this year include a school supplies drive, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and currently Christmas gifts and toys for Hope Ministry Winbourne.