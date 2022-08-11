Emerging from the shadows inside a vacant building, Anthony Templet takes a seat in a wooden chair facing a video camera and lights. He's wearing a polo shirt, jeans and an ankle monitor.
"Why do you think it's important to tell your story?" comes a voice from off-camera.
"Well, it's important 'cause my life is on the line, and I want people to know that I'm not … I'm not crazy and I'm not a murderer and I'm innocent," responds a stoic Templet, 18.
And so begins streaming service Netflix's revealing three-part documentary series, "I Just Killed My Dad," released on Tuesday. The series follows the real-life case of Templet, who at 17 shot his father, Burt Templet, multiple times inside their Baton Rouge home on June 3, 2019. The older Templet died in the hospital three days later.
The documentary's title are the first words Anthony Templet spoke to the 911 operator just after the shooting.
The teen was originally charged with manslaughter in his father's death. A grand jury later indicted him on a second-degree murder count. In March 2021, Templet was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading no contest to a reduced charge of negligent homicide. From the beginning, Templet has said he acted in self-defense after years of abuse and neglect by his father.
It's the "why" of all this that the documentary dissects over its disturbing 125 minutes.
Through exhaustive research and copious interviews, the series tells the Templets' story from all angles, speaking with law enforcement authorities who handled Templet's arrest and interrogation, the district attorney's office tasked with prosecuting the case, the teen's defense attorney, the psychologist who evaluated Templet, his co-worker at a local nursery, the DNA/genealogy researcher who tracked down Templet's mother in Ingleside, Texas (she hadn't seen her child since he was 5 and had been taken from her home), his stepmother and stepbrother (who had moved out of the Templet home prior to the shooting), along with other relatives in Texas who Templet had little, if any, recollection of.
The interviews are interspersed with TV news reports and newspaper clippings on the case.
What emerges is a common thread of verbal, emotional and probable physical abuse and neglect by Templet's father that left him a scarred shell of a young man, who wasn't even allowed to do normal things like go to school.
Attorney Jarrett Ambeau explains why he took Templet's case on pro bono, citing parallels between his own early life of adversity and that of Templet's.
"The truth is my younger self reminds me of Anthony," Ambeau says, discussing his parents' life of drugs and how it affected his younger years.
" … My young life was filled with hopelessness. And so I hate to see people that are hopeless. And that's why I have such a strong draw to Anthony, because I feel like he was given so little."
But just as the light peeked in through the windows of the location where the teen tells his story, viewers see a sliver of hope at the show's end.
"I just want to be normal. I just want to live normally and be happy and … just move on," Templet says.
"You think you can do that?" asks the interviewer.
"Yes," he responds confidently.
"I Just Killed My Dad" is rated for mature audiences. It contains child abuse references, language and domestic abuse references.
The end of each episode carries this message: If you or someone you know has experienced domestic violence and needs help finding crisis resources, visit www.wannatalkaboutit.com.