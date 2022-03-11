The Louisiana Art & Science Museum and Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road, is showing its newest full-dome planetarium show, "Space Opera."
“The discovery of a flying disc beneath the earth allows passengers to take off from the Earth and visit an entire solar system," said Jay Lamm, director of planetarium and facilities. "The planetarium theater acts as the interior of an alien spaceship, where a guide facilitates the journey and provides information on each galactic stop."
"Space Opera" simultaneously is an artistic, philosophic, scientific and cinematic experience.
"The journey in 'Space Opera' is designed and harmonized entirely with Gustav Holst’s 'The Planets, Op. 32,' which is one of his most beloved and admired works,” Lamm said. "This masterful planetarium show featuring Holst's compositions fulfills our art and science mission by bridging the infinite and the intimate; nature and humanity."
Holst, an English composer, created "The Planets" around the time of the Vienna Secession, where visual artists were unleashing a new and simplified abstract aesthetic, rich with expressive shapes and form. Similarly, Holst boldly personifies and gives expression to each of the planets, reflecting his interest in astrology.
"The opportunity to experience this show at its best is a rare one, given it requires high tech sound and imagery equipment, which the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium is capable of delivering, as the largest and most technologically advanced planetariums in the state of Louisiana and one of a few in the southeastern region of the United States," said Serena Pandos, museum president and director. "It's a must-see for those interested in astronomy, astrology and all things connecting our human experience to nature or the personification of nature."
"Space Opera" is a 40-minute show and is included in the price of admission to the museum. For the show schedule, visit lasm.org/planetarium/schedule-admissions/.