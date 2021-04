Americana duo Cumberland County will be special guests for Erika Wennerstrom's 7 p.m. show Saturday at Buddy's Backyard, 11120 Amite River Road. The duo returns to Buddy's at 5:40 p.m. Sunday as part of Pandemic Palooza. The event, a benefit for Red Dragon Listening Room, runs from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with bands, duos and solo artists donating their time. See Buddy's Backyard on Facebook for a full list of performers.