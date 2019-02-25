Charles V. Breard, a longtime member of the Red Stick Kiwanis Club of Baton Rouge, has received the club's highest honor, the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his 40 years of service to the club, children’s causes and the wider community.
Breard, a chemical engineering graduate of LSU, is a U.S. Air Force veteran and native of Monroe. He has served as club president, officer and board member, securing sponsorships from local companies for the club’s annual golf tournaments, participating in Christmas poinsettia fundraiser sales and providing photography for club events.
“I am beyond humbled to receive this honor. I was fortunate to have been invited to a Red Stick Kiwanis meeting by George Robinson, a past president and business associate, and I enjoyed it so much that I immediately joined,” Breard said. “That was back in 1978 … and the excitement is still there. My wife, Peggy, and I enjoy the fellowship and the opportunity to be involved with truly exceptional people and serve this community.”
Woman's Club hears museum founder
Kathe Hambrick, founder of the River Road African American Museum, spoke to the Woman's Club of Baton Rouge on Feb. 7. Hambrick told about her family history and notable people and events in African-American history in Louisiana.
Coffee Chairwoman Margaret Rome and her committee decorated the clubhouse for Valentine's Day. Providing refreshments were Mary Ladner, Kathleen Young, Rosemary Lane, Sally Ann Martin, Turmelovea Smith and Rome. Lane welcomed guests, and Jane Dimattia greeted at the door. President Debbie Harris reminded members to get their tickets to the "Crime and Punishment" fundraiser in April.
Knock Knock Museum honors Altrusa
The Altrusa Club of Baton Rouge received the “Best Behind the Scenes” Award from the Knock Knock Children’s Museum at its Feb. 11 volunteer appreciation event.
Monica Dugas, director of visitor and volunteer services, presented the award. Altrusa was recognized for preparing over 6,000 rubber ducks for the museum’s annual “Duck Derby” fundraiser.
Altrusans also were recognized for sorting and organizing craft supplies in the craft rooms, covering books, cleaning and sanitizing items used by the children, categorizing and sorting books in the “Learning Tree” area and more.
Volunteers received dinner and a tour of the museum before the award ceremony.
Altrusa's other service projects include: Altrusa International Foundation Disaster Fund, Days for Girls Altrusa International Project, Adult Literacy Project, Hope Ministries Food Pantry, Iris Domestic Violence Center, St. Joseph Altar at Carpenter House for Terminally Ill and The Dufrocq School.
Attending from Altrusa were Janie Starks, Altrusa service coordinator; Marti Didier, president; Gerald Didier, volunteer; Diane Bezdek, foundation president; Carol Davis, Altrusa director; and Jackie Robbins, foundation treasurer.
Altrusans volunteered Feb. 15 painting the numbers on ducks for the upcoming derby.
Mid-Town AARP celebrates several events
Mid-Town LA AARP Chapter 5433 celebrated Black History Month, American Heart Month, Valentine's Day and Mardi Gras at its Feb. 14 meeting.
Vice President Gloria Ingram gave the "Moment In Black History" presentation. Health Committee Chair Carolyn Malbrue spoke on heart and stroke awareness.
President Eileen Kennedy and Recording Secretary Irma Jones recognized and presented certificates and Valentine gifts to chapter couples: Larry and Yvonne Billingslea, Elton and Barbara Blunt, Charles and Lea Breaux, William and Gwendolyn Farris, Albert and Rita Johnson, Harry and Mae Ruby Johnson, Ronald and Eileen Kennedy, Clinton and Gale Rankin, William and Bertha White, and Rodney and Judy Young.
Kennedy crowned the chapter's 2019 Mardi Gras king and queen, Larry Billingslea and Emma Woods.
The chapter meets at 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
DAR chapters host National Defense Luncheon
The Baton Rouge and Heirome Gaines chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the annual George Washington National Defense Luncheon on Feb. 16 at the Baton Rouge Country Club. DAR members and guests from chapters around the state attended the luncheon.
Anna Sanders, a U.S. Air Force veteran and president of Louisiana Women Veterans, was the speaker. LWV members serve as honor guard at the funerals of women veterans in Louisiana. They support servicemen and women and their families. Sanders reported on the history of women who served our country from the Civil War to the present.
Members joined the Gen. Philemon Thomas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution in a wreath-laying ceremony Feb. 17 at the bust of George Washington in the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park on the State Capitol grounds in honor of the first president’s birthday. Members toured the Old Arsenal Museum that was established in 1962 by the Baton Rouge Chapter.
DAR membership is open to women 18 or older who can prove lineal bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. Email hgrace5366@aol.com for information.
