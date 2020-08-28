In the den of my childhood home, a small brown stain on the ceiling marked the place where rains from Hurricane Betsy had dripped through the roof when the storm rolled through Louisiana in 1965.
The stain remained for years, one of those small repair jobs a family sometimes overlooks in the urgency of doing other things. In my otherwise pleasantly safe world, the tea-stained mark above my head was a daily reminder that life can change, its fury sometimes even seeping into places meant to shelter us from harm.
My mother didn’t need a marred ceiling tile to keep Betsy fresh in her memory. I was a year old and sick from an earache the night the hurricane howled outside. As the storm raged, my mother rocked me until dawn. I recalled none of it, though she would occasionally share the story without a hint of self-pity. It was her way, I think, of underlining a hard truth — namely, that life’s troubles are rarely spaced out. They tend to arrive in bunches, forcing us to fight on multiple fronts.
I’ve been thinking about all of this as Louisiana confronts the aftermath of a terrible week. Tropical Storm Marco fizzled, but confronting its awful possibilities strained a state already reeling from COVID-19. Hurricane Laura magnified the pain tenfold, leaving in its wake a landscape of destruction all too familiar to those of us who call Louisiana home.
This isn’t the first time that our part of the world has struggled through several tragedies at the same time. The same hurricane season that brought us Katrina in 2005 also delivered Rita. In 2016, Baton Rouge faced the aftermath of a controversial police shooting of Alton Sterling, the subsequent shooting of six law enforcement officers by a disturbed gunman and a massive flood.
Many Americans beyond Louisiana have noted the irony of a country dealing not only with a pandemic, but racial unrest and a limping economy. But long before 2020, Louisiana was learning the difficult lessons of multiple crises management.
We’ll get through, as we’ve done before, by making do. The ideal of improvisation, which informs our music, food and literature, will be the saving grace in Louisiana’s rebound, too. Even so, it would be a blessing not to have to endure another hurricane recovery.
Some years ago, a Bosnian refugee who had relocated to Louisiana told me of her newly reclaimed routines of work and family, simple joys no longer sidelined by the shadow of ruin.
“I have a boring life now,” she said. “I like boring.”
Perhaps nothing we’ve gone through this year can compare with what my refugee friend had endured. But her larger point — that a day’s familiar patterns aren’t really missed until they’re gone — is a message that’s resonated with me in this grueling year.
As an uncertain autumn approaches, a little boredom would be a wonderful gift for all of us.