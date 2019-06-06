FRIDAY
FAMILY FRIDAY AT TIN ROOF BREWING COMPANY: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Featuring fun entertainment for the kiddos including inflatable bounce houses, face painting and ice cream. Plus live music by Baton Rouge Music Studios, food from Rock Paper Taco and Dip N Dots with some cold treats.
SOUTHERN QUEER MAGIC: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. This year's pride month collaboration with LEUR and The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge brings you "Southern Queer Magic," an eclectic presentation of local queer forces and the power they possess. This is the opening reception spotlighting local LGBTQIA+ artists, makers and creators.
MOVIES ON THE PLAZA "FROZEN": 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Featuring a free showing of the popular animated film. Take your picnic blankets and lawn chairs.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
THE FAMILY DINNER IMPROV COMEDY SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Theatres, 100 Lafayette St. Live, interactive improv games with the Family Dinner Comedy Troupe. Rated R-ish. $6 at manshiptheatre.org.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets. Open air art market held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmer's Market. Free. artsbr.org.
BLIGHT BOOT CAMP: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Hosted by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. One-day seminar about how to fight against blight in Baton Rouge neighborhoods. Registration starts at 8 a.m.; seminar starts at 9 a.m. Free. brla.gov/blightbootcamp.
DINO DAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Featuring hands-on art and science activities, investigations of fossils and minerals with the Baton Rouge Gem & Mineral Society, and a special lineup of dino-themed planetarium shows. Members of the LPB Kids Club enjoy discounted admission. General admission $9 for adults, $7.50 for children (3-12) and seniors (65+). lasm.org.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Museum admissions: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12 and over 65; free for members. lasm.org.
FUNK FEST: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Featuring a lengthy lineup of live music and vendors.
MMM JUNE MARKET: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mid City Makers Market, 541 S. Eugene St. Stroll around and shop from more than 50 local makers with everything from sweets to leather goods, to jewelry, fine art, and clothing. Featuring Michot's Melody Makers and cool beverages from Beausoleil Restaurant and Bar.
ROCK FOR SPOTS — MUSIC FOR MELANOMA AWARENESS: 6 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. A music benefit for skin cancer awareness featuring entertainment from bands featuring local physicians and medical students. Food from Taco de Paco food truck and drinks will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit diagnosis, treatment and support of skin cancer at Mary Bird Perkins — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center. $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $10 for students with valid ID. varsitytheatre.com.
SALSA ROUGE MONTHLY SOCIAL: 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., Art Council of Greater Baton Rouge, second floor, 427 Laurel St. Enjoy the sounds of salsa, mambo and bachata and dance the night away. If you're new to the dance scene, there's a free 45-minute introductory class. $10 cover. (Cash, Venmo, Paypal)
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
ANNUAL BROMELIAD SOCIETY PLANT SHOW AND SALE: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. The Bromeliad Society of Baton Rouge will present their annual plant show and sale. Free and open to the public.
BASF KIDS' LAB: A HAIR-RAISING EXPERIMENT: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the chemistry of a product that helps keep you looking your best. For the grand finale, create and bottle your very own hair gel that is yours to keep. For kids 6-12 and their accompanying adults. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
"SLEEPING BEAUTY": 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Shaver Theatre, LSU campus. A retelling of the well-loved fairy tale, but featuring a headstrong princess and added characters. $15.75-$21 at playmakersbr.org.
SUNDAY
FIFTH ANNUAL CAPITAL CITY CAR SHOW: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Capital City Collision, 2540 Scenic Highway. $10 admission at eventbrite.com and at the gates.
ARTICULATE ARTIST TALK: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. An informal talk featuring this month's featured artists James Flynn, Randall Henry, Phyllis Lear and David Scott Smith with the stories and inspirations that led to their creations. Free. batonrougegallery.org.
TUESDAY
BATON ROUGE PRIDE PRESENTS POP WITH PRIDE: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., 10155 Perkins Rowe, Suite 130. Baton Rouge Pride partners with The Lesbian Socialite and Leur Magazine for an evening of Wine and Art. Featuring a silent auction with items provided by local businesses. Tickets are limited. $35 at eventbrite.com.
WEDNESDAY
ASTRONOMY ON TAP: 6:30 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Courtney Crawford talks about some fun alien conspiracy theories and what astronomers think of them in her talk "Is it Aliens?" Ph.D. student Ali Crisp will also be telling you all about what you'd need to do if you want to buy the moon, and the laws in place for space ownership and privatization. Free.
SERIOUSLY SEERSUCKER — AN EVENT HOSTED BY BISHOP PAC: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Old Governor's Mansion, 502 North Blvd. A family-friendly evening of cuisine and cocktails, music and Southern fashion. Attendees are encouraged to don either seersucker or Southern cocktail and celebrate the start of the summer social season in style. $250 per person, $500 per couple at eventbrite.com.
THURSDAY
SECOND SPRING SHOW OPENING: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway. Catch the new exhibit by Mickey Asche, Carol Hallock, Betty Efferson, Nancy Smitherman, Heather Ricard, Keith Douglas, Cathy Smart, Andrea Phillips, Kay Lusk, Barbara Fornias, Krista Roche, Jovann Armstrong, Justin Patin, Sharon Richard, Katie McGarry, Vera Judycki, Joy McDonald and Claire Pasqua, and meet the artists.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artwork from James Flynn, Randell Henry, Phyllis Lear, and David Scott Smith, through June 27. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Aug. 11; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through Sunday; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection," through Aug. 7; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Oct. 22; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. lasm.org.
