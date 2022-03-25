- Sunday, April 3, will be Free First Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The day's events will include a tour of the exhibit, "State of the Art: Record" at 2 p.m. with curatorial fellow Clarke Brown. This exhibition features objects and installations by 20 artists interpreting how information is recorded. Also, the museum will host its Collection Response Artworks & Lecture by French interior/fashion designer Vincent Darré at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, on the Shaw Center's third floor. Darré has studied selected decorative art works from the museum's permanent collection to create three response pieces. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
- The Louisiana Watercolor Society's Spring Exhibit runs through March 31, at the Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information, visit louisianawatercolorsociety.com.
- The opening of the production, "Crumbs from the Table of Joy," at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd., has been rescheduled for Friday, May 6. The show will run through Sunday, May 15, in the Studio Theatre. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students by calling (225) 924-6496 or visit TheatreBR.org.
- Auditions for Red Magnolia Theatre Company's upcoming production of Lauren Gunderson's "The Revolutionists," will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, followed by callbacks from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the Dancers Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Performance dates will be Fridays through Sundays, June 3-5 and June 10-12. To sign up for an audition, visit redmagnoliatc.org. For more information, email production@redmagnoliat.org.
- Cast your votes by Thursday, March 31. The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre has been chosen to participate in a charitable giving campaign, sponsored and funded by Target. Vote for the company through the Target Circle program to help determine how Target’s donation will be divvied up. To cast your vote, visit target.com/circle.
- The Bayou Teche Museum, 131 E. Main St., new Iberia, with First Horizon Foundation and Musson-Patout, will present "A Night at the Museum — Party Like You Used To — Welcome Back!", at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at the museum, Sliman Theater, the Donald "Doc" Voorhies Wing and a special tent area. For tickets or more information, call (337) 606-5977.
- Sign up now for the LSU Museum of Natural Science's next program, Special Saturdays: LSU Mounds, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2. The program will be live at the museum and livestreamed at the Main Branch Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.; Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.; and Delmont Gardens Branch Library, 3351 Lorraine St. To register, visit lsu.edu/mns/education/special-saturdays.php.
- Tickets are on sale for the production, "Black Angels Over Tuskegee" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 College Road. Tickets are $25-$40 by visiting ticketmaster.com/black-angels-over-tuskegee-lafayette-louisiana-01-20-2022/event/1B005AEDB75976C1.
- Tickets are on sale for a performance by Goldings Bernstein and Stewart at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center of the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The show is part of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's River City Jazz Masters Series. Tickets are $28-$48 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
