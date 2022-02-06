LA AARP Chapter 5433 member Albertha Warren received the 2021 Chapter Community Service Award on Jan. 11.
President Eileen Kennedy presented Warren with a commemorative pin and plaque. Warren was recognized for her exemplary volunteer efforts to make our community a better place to live. Warren chairs the chapter's community service activity at Sterling Place Nursing Home, volunteers with Volunteers In Public Schools and serves in various capacities in Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church of Scotlandville.
For information on Mid-Town LA AARP Chapter 5433, visit the chapter's Facebook page.
Amateur Radio Club reviews disaster needs
The Baton Rouge Amateur Radio Club held a program about the importance of amateur radio operators during natural disasters on Jan. 25.
Michael Nolan, Region 2 assistant district emergency coordinator for planning for Amateur Radio Emergency Services, spoke about amateur radio's role when cell phone and electric lines are inoperative during such events as hurricanes and floods. Volunteer amateur radio operators use their own radio equipment to provide critical communication.
Russ London, assistant volunteer emergency net controller, spoke about his role in providing report training and maintaining accurate reporting from amateur radio operators to state and local governments during emergencies.
Mike Blazek spoke about his role as a volunteer coordinator with military amateur radio services should the federal government require amateur radio services.
Steve Irving, Louisiana Red Cross disaster services technology lead, emphasized the need for amateur radio operators’ assistance in setting up communication equipment, providing communication backup in disaster shelters and assisting disaster assessment teams. Mike Davidson discussed the dangers of possible fires and explosions resulting from mismatching power chargers with rechargeable batteries such as nicad and lithium-ion batteries.
For information on the Baton Rouge Amateur Radio Club, visit brarc.org.