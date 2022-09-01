FRIDAY
BLUES CAMP II: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 2733 North St. Sessions consist of a half-hour of blues structure and instrumentation, a half-hour of history and syntax and a half-hour of entertainment business applications and lectures. Free and open to all ages. Also available virtually on facebooklive.com, henryslisteningroom.com or (225) 802-9681.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Vendors selling a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps, handmade toys, jewelry and more. artsbr.org
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
NORTH BATON ROUGE URBAN FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5068 Airline Highway. With local farmers and small businesses as vendors, the new market's mission is to revitalize North Baton Rouge by encouraging entrepreneurship and giving residents a place to shop within their immediate community.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
"THE AUTHOR" PREMIERE: 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Movie screening, Q&A, reception with appetizers, cash bar and musical performance by the film's stars, Ashton Brooke Gill and Cameron Stout. $32.50. manshiptheatre.org
SUNDAY
FREE FIRST SUNDAYS: Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road; Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.; Magnolia Mound Plantation, 2161 Nicholson Drive; and LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Free admission to all exhibits and installations; reduced-price admission to LASM's Irene Pennington Planetarium shows and exhibits. lasm.org
MONDAY (LABOR DAY)
WEDNESDAY
OPENING RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. With artists Malaika Favorite, Ross Jahnke and John Isiah Walton. batonrougegallery.org
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Member exhibit featuring a mix of original art and workshop art, through Thursday. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "Favorite/Jahnke/Walton," exhibitions by Malaika Favorite, Ross Jahnke and John Isiah Walton, Tuesday-Sept. 29. batonrougegallery.org
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. Letitia Huckaby, "This Same Dusty Road," and "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," both through Saturday, Sept. 17. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Members+ Exhibition," an annual showcase of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s member artists in the visual realm, Sept. 8-Oct. 21. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. Summer art show and 35th-anniversary sale with new works by Associated Women in the Arts using the theme "Reflections." Show runs through Saturday, Sept. 10. (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Weekly jam; all acoustic instruments welcome. (225) 753-7917 or www.lagniappedulcimerbr.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6, 2023. "In Empathy We Trust," through Monday, Oct. 30; and "Our Louisiana," through Jan. 14. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org
LOUISIANA STATE ARCHIVES GALLERY: 3851 Essen Lane. The 52nd annual "River Road Show," a national juried art exhibit sponsored by the Art Guild of Louisiana, through Sept. 29. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. artguildlouisiana.org
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mario Moore: Responding to History," through Oct. 23, offering an in-depth look at Moore’s nuanced artwork "During and After the Battle." "Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936-Present," through Oct. 23. "Eugene Martin: The Creative Act," through Oct. 2, featuring a selection from a 2008 acquisition of 31 works and focuses on Martin’s unique brand of abstraction. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. www.brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Following a renovation, the mansion is open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. "The Boggs Family Legacy," through Dec. 16; the Louisiana Photographic Society Presents "Visual Perspectives of Louisiana," through Saturday, Sept. 10. Free admission. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Three-year exhibit, "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," featuring a donation of 15 pieces of Gregory’s work from Angela Gregory Legacy LLC. The donated works, other Gregory pieces from the permanent collection, as well as Gregory sculptures on loan from other institutions included in the show. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.