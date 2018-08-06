DNA testing topic for Livingston group
Mitch Pratt spoke about the pros and cons of DNA testing in family tree research to the Edward Livingston Historical Association on July 19 at the Livingston Library.
Pratt said different companies produce differing results and all target ethnicity. But sometimes people don't like the results, he said, and there may be more matches of relatives on one side than the other. While DNA results provide evidence, he added, it isn't the lone proof.
Stephen Davidson spoke on restoring the former Springfield courthouse as a museum,which is going to take interest and support from the public to make it happen. Davidson can be contacted at StephenDavidson@att.net.
Sam Hyde will speak on "Our Troubled Past: Sources of Southeast Louisiana's Enduring Disorder and a Possible Pathway to Peace" at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at the Livingston Library.
Dr. Trenton James will speak on medical practice in historical Louisiana at the Wednesday, Sept. 19, meeting. He is a retired family physician who practiced in Livingston in the early 2000s but spent most of his practice in Baton Rouge.
Baton Rouge DAR attends state workshop
Baton Rouge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution members attended the Louisiana DAR Workshop on July 27-28 in Pineville. Members attending were Sarah Brooks, Lea Evans, Rachel Grace, Marian Harden, Janis Lowe, Rezzie Meyer, Zora Olsson, Fredie Seab, Sue Seab and Susan Smith.
The chapter received many achievement certificates awarded by the National Society at the Continental Congress in June. Harden received first place in the American Heritage contest for fiber arts — cross-stitch.
State officers and state committee chairwomen reported on activities and projects and shared ways members can participate. Members provided gift baskets to benefit the Service for Veterans Committee.
A major workshop focus was supporting DAR-sponsored schools. Members donated supplies for the DAR Crossnore School in North Carolina and participated in fundraising activities. Crossnore representative Kay Yarbrough spoke at the DAR Schools Luncheon on how DAR supports the school.
DAR membership is open to women 18 and older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. Email hgrace5366@aol.com for information.
Runnels student receives ACE Award
The Baton Rouge Exchange Club presented Kaitlyn Roy, a 2018 Runnels High School graduate, with its ACE Award (Accepting the Challenge of Excellence) at the group's July 25 banquet at La Madeleine.
The award includes a $500 scholarship for Roy, who will attend LSU this fall. She is the daughter of Krista Rawlins and Richard Roy.
ACE awards are presented to graduating high school students who have achieved high levels of community involvement, scholastic accomplishments and leadership while overcoming obstacles.
Napper, Guilbeau named to AARP council
James H. Napper II, of Baton Rouge, and Janis R. Guilbeau, of Lafayette, are among three new members of the AARP Louisiana Executive Council.
Napper, who retired in 2015 as executive counsel of the Louisiana Department of the Treasury, has continued to practice law on a part-time basis and continues as a trustee of the Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana, a position he's held since 2002.
Guilbeau, a registered nurse and advanced practice registered nurse family nurse practitioner, is nationally certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a family nurse practitioner. She has taught at the college and university level for more than 20 years, and serves as an associate professor in the College of Nursing and Allied Health at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She has also developed and piloted online graduate courses at the university.
Gary L. Calligas, publisher of The Times in Shreveport, also was named to the council.
