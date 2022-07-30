The gumbo has been stirring since Brian Crain moved back to his native Louisiana.
Crain left Texas eight years ago to found Progression Church in Baton Rouge, which has blossomed into an eclectic group of believers of various religious, ethnic, cultural, political and social backgrounds.
"I love it because I feel like that's a reflection of the city," Crain said of the church at LSU's Baptist Student Union, 3800 Highland Road. "I feel like in regards to faith, it is kind of like gumbo. There's a lot of stuff in this little pot."
Crain, 36, said it's exciting to see different groups come together regardless of previous denominational leanings to grow in Christ.
"We definitely have a lot of different denominations, ethnicities and political persuasions that make up our church," he said. "We welcome it and point to Jesus, and we fight for unity," he said.
The church is affiliated with the Southern Baptists.
"We're less concerned about what denomination they consider themselves," Crain said. "Our goal is we want to just help people come to know Jesus and become more like Jesus. That's our hyper-focus."
The experience has enabled Crain to grow in learning to listen to others' stories and gain a better understanding of their lives.
"Just being around people that have different backgrounds has really helped me with that," he said. "We feel like it's made me more empathic of people who didn't grow up the same way I did."
Another important aspect of Progression Church is its emphasis on reaching millennials and the generations to come. Crain said he, his wife Hannah and five other families helped plant Progression in 2014 with that in mind. Crain had been pastoring a church near Fort Worth, Texas.
"That was something that burned in our hearts," he said. "We looked around to see where there were a lot of younger people and where they were moving, so that's when we came down here to Baton Rouge and ended up falling in love with the city."
Millennials, Crain said, are less likely to believe in Jesus or be a part of a church.
"Baton Rouge had a lot of young people," he said. "It has a lot of college students; it has a lot of grad students, a lot of young adults, a lot of young families, and that was something we were attracted to, that we felt called to minister to specifically."
Authenticity is a Progression strength, Crain said.
"We're a very relational church. We like to hang out. We're not going to judge you when you come through the door. We're just going to point you to Jesus and ask him to do all the life-changing. I think everybody can fit in as long as they're seeking God," he said.
A native of Deville, Crain was saved at age 8.
"I was at a revival I didn't want to attend," he recalled. "The preacher was sharing the Gospel and at the end of service the light kind of came on. I realized that I was someone who needed to be saved. And Jesus was the only way for me to be saved."
In 2004, at age 18, Crain was attending a youth camp when he felt the call to ministry.
"I think that sent me on a whole different trajectory in regards to how seriously I took my faith and how I was looking to share my faith with other people," he said.
Even so, Crain tried to stave off his calling after starting the University of Louisiana at Monroe. But spending time in a campus ministry convinced him otherwise.
"It really helped shape the way I looked at missions, church and things of that nature," he said.
Crain went on to be a youth pastor in Wisner before heading to Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, where he earned a Master's of Divinity in 2013. It was during his time at Southwestern when Crain and some friends started to formulate a plan to found Progression.
It's a benefit to be with others who can share in your vision. Crain cites Proverbs 13:20, which says in part "he that walketh with wise men shall be wise," as one of his motivating scriptures.
"That grabbed me real fast whenever I started surrounding myself with people to help me grow," he said.
For more information on Progression Church, go to www.progressionbr.com.