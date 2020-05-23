"Dad, can you put my shoes on?" "No, I don't think they'll fit me."
"I used to hate facial hair … but then it grew on me."
We heard you groan from here, but, then, that's what a good (or is it bad?) dad joke makes you do.
Is your dad the master of the groaner? If you're a dad, what's your best joke?
Send them in to us for a Father's Day story we guarantee will lighten the mood. Be sure to include your full name and your dad's name (if it's his joke) and the city where you live.
Email jokes to features@theadvocate.com by June 14.