FRIDAY
LATE NIGHT — KING OF PIZZA: 11 p.m., Central Pizza & Bar, 423 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Central will be throwing a music-themed late night with a DJ, 3 kinds of pizza and full bar.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
"DAVID HILDER'S THE INSIDIOUS IMPACT OF ANTON": 7:30 p.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. A romantic comedy about how to be human. $15. citedesarts.org.
SATURDAY
MURDER MYSTERY DINNER: 6 p.m., Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, 123 E. Main St., Lafayette. This murder mystery dinner theater spoofs the movie "Casablanca" and the American dream of winning the jackpot.
CD RELEASE PARTY — WHISKEY BAY ROVERS "BROADSIDES AND BALLADS": 8 p.m., The Omni Center, 227 Jefferson St., Lafayette.
SIXTH ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL BLUES MUSIC DAY CELEBRATION: 8:30 p.m., Rock 'N' Bowl de Lafayette, 905 Jefferson St., Lafayette. $12. www.rocknbowl.com.
MONDAY
EXPLORATIONS IN COLOR: 6:30 p.m., Basin Arts, 113 Clinton St., Lafayette. Expect to explore the mixing properties of specific acrylic pigments, to learn useful color theory principles, and investigate various art historical color palettes. $180. basinartslafayette.com.
WEDNESDAY
THE FULL CIRCLE — FEEL GOOD FESTIVAL: 5:15 p.m., Downtown Lafayette Public Library, 301 W Congress St., Lafayette. Free.
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN-MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open-mic comedy night headlined by The Weaning Process Improv Troupe hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring the exhibits "Tina Girouard: Parts Known and Unknown," "Artists' Alliance Revisited 2018," "Shelf Life," "Evan Koch: Laminae Verso" and "Benjamin Guidry-Azonal." acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 12 months and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Marina Zurkow: Mesocosm" through Aug. 15, "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18; "Spotlight on Francis Pavy" through July 28; and "Your Town: A History of Culture and Community" through Sept. 1. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
