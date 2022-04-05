Juban's Creole Restaurant has officially reopened its doors.
After being closed since July 2020 because of the COVID pandemic, the restaurant reopened on April 4 with a new menu, a dramatically revamped interior design and new management under Making Raving Fans Hospitality Group.
Making Raving Fans Hospitality is made up of partners Chef Peter Sclafani; Michael Boudreaux, former Juban’s owner; and Kiva Guidroz, who opened SoLou Patio Restaurant Bar in 2021.
Juban's announced on its social media sites in mid-March that it was hiring and began taking lunch and dinner reservations on March 28. Its Facebook post also teased the restaurant's new design, which, Sclafani said, has been totally reconfigured.
"It's fairly substantial, and the first noticeable thing will be a big courtyard when you walk in," he said. "It's an outdoor courtyard that seats about 50."
And for those wondering about the signature tree Juban's bar area, it's no longer there.
"We have a new tree in the bar area," Sclafani said. "And we've put another bar in what was the main dining area. We call it the Hallelujah Bar, and it has brass-top tables and trumpet chandeliers."
Still, the most dramatic transformation happened in the dining area in the back of the restaurant. This room once was reserved for private dining.
"It's been completely transformed," Sclafani said. "The walls are now dark wood with stained book cases and a fireplace. And we have paintings of famous LSU athletes and coaches in vintage clothes."
Sclafani said Xdesign, Inc., created the restaurant's new interior. The restaurant also hired DNA Workshop, a local architecture firm, in July to look at reconfiguring the restaurant's massive space, featuring multiple dining rooms.
Juban's will remain a Creole fine dining establishment, continuing to offer such popular dishes as its Hallelujah Crab and Fish Adrian alongside some added creations by the restaurant's new Chef de Cuisine Chris Motto, including his cauliflower crab and brie soup.
"That has become one of the customer favorites, and I'll tell you, it's utterly amazing," Sclafani said. "I've been eating that soup every day."
As a model for the new Juban’s, Sclafani, in a July interview, pointed to two restaurants he is part owner of: Phil’s Oyster Bar and Portobello’s Grill. Like Juban’s, both are longtime popular local eateries.
“With Phil’s, we didn’t want to come in and turn it up on its head,” he said in July. “We wanted to pay tribute to the past and bring it into the future by slightly updating the menu and making it more modern.”
Juban's was the final property in the Juban Restaurant Group to temporarily close, following the COVID-related shutdowns of Adrian's Restaurant, Christina's and Beausoleil. Beausoleil was acquired by Stephen Hightower's City Group Hospitality, as was Adrian's. Adrian's reopened as a City Pork restaurant, and Royal Taste of Jamaica moved into the Christina's spot downtown.
Juban's received a $1.7 million grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration's Restaurant Revitalization Fund, aimed at helping eateries make up the money they lost during the pandemic. The restaurant also received a $342,200 Paycheck Protection Program loan.