It looked like COVID-19 was going to ruin a bucket-list adventure. But when a window of opportunity opened, Delia Taylor and Mary Beth Hughes, climbed right through.
And kept on climbing.
On Feb. 3, after a seven-day trek, Taylor, 55, and Hughes, 25, reached the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, the world’s tallest free-standing mountain at 19,341 feet above sea level.
“To stand on top at times looked like what only heaven could be imagined to look like,” said Taylor, of Denham Springs.
Hughes, who grew up in Denham Springs and now works as an assignment editor for the Fox News Channel in Washington, D.C., had toyed with the idea of climbing Kilimanjaro for several years. Some friends had done it, and she thought she had the skills and stamina to tackle the daunting challenge.
But she didn’t want to do it alone, and she couldn’t find a friend to go with her.
“Believe it or not, it’s pretty challenging to find someone who wants to go on an eight-day hiking trip to East Africa,” Hughes said. “I’d gotten to the point where, ‘You know what? Life is too short. I’m dying to do this trip. I should just book it and see what happens.'”
Hughes, who grew up with Taylor's son, told her about wanting to climb Kilimanjaro. Taylor, who owns a public relations business, seemed intrigued, so Hughes invited her to go along. Taylor agreed, but the pandemic forced them to put off their original plan — indefinitely.
However, in November, Hughes heard from friends that east African countries were reopening for tourism, and Hughes called Taylor. Could she be ready in two months?
With encouragement from husband Jeff, Taylor decided she could and started getting the right clothes and equipment. Around Thanksgiving, she began hitting the gym in earnest.
Taylor, who has participated in triathlons and run half-marathons, wasn’t really out of shape. But she knew that climbing a mountain was different.
She said she began working out on an incline treadmill and StairMaster, progressively adding weights that she held or put in her backpack while working out. She got up to 60 consecutive minutes carrying 20 pounds on her back on the StairMaster, and did lower-body resistance training, too.
Hughes trained with hilly hikes in the Shenandoah National Park.
The two arrived in Tanzania for the eight-day, 43-mile trek expecting to be joined by about a half-dozen people from the United Kingdom, but a coronavirus lockdown prevented the others from leaving the U.K. So, the Americans had two guides, a cook and nine porters all to themselves.
“We were kind of looking forward to a little camaraderie, meeting different people on the mountain,” Taylor said. “But we really enjoyed having the absolute full attention of the guides.”
The climb took them through several distinct zones.
In the rainforest, they saw monkeys, while the moorland grew shrubs instead of trees. An alpine desert, Taylor said, reminded her of the bleak landscape in the film “Mad Max.”
“I kept stopping,” Taylor said. “The guide looked at me and said, ‘Are you tired?’ I said, ‘No, but I can’t look up and see this beautiful scene while I’m walking because I have to look down not to trip over a rock. I’m stopping to absorb it. I’m never going to come this way again. I wanted it to sink in.’”
The final push to the top began at midnight of Day 7. Wearing headlamps, they started the final hours of the climb.
Although they were warned the exertion necessary to climb at such a high altitude often produced headaches and vomiting, neither experienced such side effects. Still, it was by far the most grueling part of the climb.
After six hours, about 15 minutes before the sun came up, they reached Stella Point, along the top rim of the mountain. Uhuru Peak, the highest point, took them another 45 minutes.
“I credit it to the three P’s: physical conditioning, prescription and lots of prayer that we did not suffer any of those side effects,” Taylor said. “Our only struggle at that point was weariness.”
Reaching the top cured that.
“She killed it,” Hughes said of Taylor. “Summit night was brutal, but when we got to the top, I was, like, it finally hit me what we had done. She killed it. We had a great pace the whole time. It was awesome. I couldn’t have picked a better person to go with me.”
The descent only took a day, after which they were able to savor the experience.
“I love an adventure," Taylor said, "but in the context of getting to see part of God’s world that you don’t get to see otherwise. The physical or even mental challenge of it, OK, that’s just a required ingredient to put in if you want to see this.
"To me, it was to see something that did not disappoint … then to realize I’m standing at 19,000-plus feet in good health, breathing, cheering, still have my legs somehow. To God be the glory.”