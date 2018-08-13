Patin chosen Quota president-elect
Dr. Carol Patin, an OBGYN specialist and member of Quota International of Baton Rouge, was elected president-elect and treasurer of Quota International on July 14 in Washington, D.C., at its international convention.
Quota has clubs in 14 countries. Patin will become international president in 2020. Patin has previously served as vice president and regional director. Quota International helps women, children and the deaf and hard of hearing achieve their potential through health, education and career guidance programs.
Quota International of Baton Rouge was a founding organization of The Baton Rouge Speech and Hearing Foundation, which is now the Emerge Center. Patin is the fourth international president from the Baton Rouge club. Previous presidents were Frances Landry, Bobbie Carey and Rosemary Hannie.
Baton Rougeans attending the convention were Dr. Thomas and Rosemary Hannie, Dr. Pam Beadle, Pam Kelley, Debra and George Charles and Bobbie Carey. Dr. Patin’s husband, Douglas, and son also attended.
Tool care topic for Bonsai Society
Kimothy Naquin, of Labadieville, showed how to sharpen and take care of bonsai tools when the Louisiana Bonsai Society met July 17.
Lowell Tilley, LBS vice president, led the show and tell discussions where members bring their bonsai to show and discuss ways of improving their design and health.
Bonsai trimming techniques will be the topic when LBS meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at the Independence Café adjoining the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library. Guests and visitors are welcome. Contact Tilley, (225) 272-6744 or lowelltilley@gmail.com, for information.
Herb Society tours Harbs' garden, pond
The Baton Rouge Unit of the Herb Society of America took a field trip to Ruth and Charbel Harb's home for its July meeting.
They toured the Harbs' gardens and koi pond. The longtime owners of Harb's Oasis Nursery shared information about plant and herb care and water garden-pond care. Members also plans for the Southeast District Herb Society meeting to be held Oct. 5-7 in Baton Rouge. Ruth Harb prepared herb-based hor d'oeuvres, including tabouli, roasted garlic and herb cheeses.
The next monthly meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23 at the Burden Center, 4560 Essen Lane and will feature herb crafts. Guests and visitors are welcome to attend for $5.
Presbyterian Women hold annual social
Celebrating the National Presbyterian Women’s 106th birthday, Broadmoor Presbyterian Women hosted its annual social Aug. 1 with Virginia Holloway, outgoing moderator, handing the gavel to Barbara Waugh. Vice moderator is Alice Hondzinski.
Historian Carol Haase, author of “Louisiana’s Old State Capitol,” gave a video presentation on the founding years of Baton Rouge. Pictures included the downtown streets, the Pentagon Building and St. Joseph’s Cathedral. Many pictures were shown of the Old State Capitol before and after it was burned.
Torchbearer Beta marks Beginning Day
Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi celebrated Beginning Day Aug. 7 at President Jean Leyda's home.
Members brought quilts made by family members to demonstrate the new theme, “A Quilt of Friendship.” Leyda served cake decorated with the theme.
Committee chairwomen related their plans for 2018-19: Linda Musso, Membership and Ways and Means; Virginia Huffman, Service; Leyda, Publicity; Sandy Bailey, Social and Telephone; Juanita Coutee, Yearbook; and Verlyne LeBlanc, Sunshine and Program.
Coutee spoke on cyber security, explaining how computers are attacked by malicious attachments, links to malicious web pages and enticements to perform transactions.
LCA announces scholarship recipients
The Louisiana Chemical Association awarded its annual Process Technology Scholarships to four Louisiana students on August 1 to assist with tuition costs for attaining a two-year associate degree at a Louisiana community or technical college.
The winners of the 2018-19 scholarships were: Terrance Moses, SOWELA; Benny Oribio, Baton Rouge Community College; Isaiah Pimpleton, Louisiana Delta Community College; and Don L. Woods Jr., River Parishes Community College, Reserve Campus.
The $1,000 scholarships are given to qualified applicants every year who have completed at least 24 hours of process technology curriculum and maintained a minimum 2.75 GPA with a 3.5 in PTEC courses. The students wrote a 300-500 word essay explaining why they should be awarded the scholarship along with a letter of recommendation from an instructor or faculty member.
Corgi wins KSLU pet photo contest
Southeastern Louisiana University’s public radio station, KSLU 90.9 FM, recently announced Jeffery the corgi’s photo as the winner of the first KSLU Cutest Pet Photo Contest.
Jeffery and his owner, Benjamin Moore, of Hammond, will receive a gift basket from Camp Bow Wow in Covington, valued at $185; a one-hour photo shoot from Long After Photography with 25 high resolution digital images available for download and a 16-by-20-inch canvas wrap print of the winner’s favorite photo; a hand-painted portrait of Jeffery’s winning photo, along with a basket of toys, treats and food courtesy of Chewy.com; one pair of custom pet picture socks from DivvyUp.com; and a $25 gift card from The Rind Cheese Shop and Catering.
Royal Pets Grooming Spa was presenting sponsor. Other sponsors were Animal Care Center and Pet Care Center, the Hammond Animal Hospital and Pet Lodge, College Town Apartments, and Salty Joe’s BBQ Restaurant.
The contest page, kslucontests.com, will remain open through August so that community members can view the winning pet and his competition.
Warren Easton Class of '73 sets reunion
The Warren Easton High School of New Orleans Class of 1973 will hold its 45-year reunion from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 at Celebrations Reception Hall, 2700 General DeGaulle Drive, New Orleans. Cost is $50 per person. Classmates from 1971 through 1975 are invited. For Information, contact Gwen Bailey Johnson, gbjcpa73@aol.com.
