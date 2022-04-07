It’s a concert more than two years in the making.
As the coronavirus pandemic apparently ebbs, the Zombies, the British invasion band whose hits include the transcendent “Time of the Season,” will finally play their long-delayed show at the Manship Theatre.
Most of the concertgoers who’ll be at the Zombies’ Saturday performance have held their tickets since the show’s original date in 2020. A few tickets were recently turned in, but a waiting list ensured they’d be quickly repurchased.
“This show has moved so many times,” said John Kaufman, the theater’s director of marketing and programming. “But people wanted to keep their tickets and they (the Zombies) still wanted to do the date. We still wanted to do the show, because we’d worked on it for so long.”
Veteran singer-songwriter Bruce Sodano opens the show.
The 21st-century edition of the Zombies features two founding members, singer Colin Blunstone and keyboardist Rod Argent. The first British invasion band after the Beatles to score a No. 1 hit in the United States (“She’s Not There”), the Zombies disbanded in late 1967, more than a year before the unexpected rise of “Time of the Season” to No. 1 in America.
After the Zombies’ breakup, Blunstone launched a solo career. Argent found success with his eponymous second band, Argent (“Hold Your Head Up,” “God Gave Rock ’n’ Roll to You”). But the world had not heard the last of the Zombies. Decades of growing acclaim for the initially neglected album that “Time of the Season” debuted on —1968’s “Odessey and Oracle” — prepared the way for the Zombies’ resurrection.
In 2000, Blunstone and Argent reteamed for a limited run of reunion concerts. But rather than call it quits again following their six planned concerts, they carried on. First billing themselves as Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent, they soon reclaimed their original moniker, performing and creating new music as the Zombies.
On March 29, 2019, the 50th anniversary of “Time of the Season” topping the Cash Box Top 100 singles chart, the Zombies were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
“It was unbelievable, because Cash Box published their magazine that very day 50 years before,” Argent said during an interview with The Advocate.
Eligible for induction since 1989, the Zombies’ overdue Hall of Fame honor came decades after the inductions of such peers as the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Kinks and the Who. Argent, showing no disappointment about not being nominated for the Rock Hall until 2013, said being nominated was an honor.
“In the five years up to the induction, we were nominated four times,” the keyboardist and songwriter said. “I never thought we’d actually cross the finish line, but we did. And it was a fantastic night. It was great meeting the other bands, many of them for the first time, like Def Leppard and the Cure. I couldn’t believe how many of those bands said such nice things about us. They said that we’d influenced them, even people like the Cure, which I would have never imagined.”
In the 1960s, Argent, unlike his contemporary Mick Jagger, did not anticipate he’d be traveling the world with the Zombies nearly 60 years after “She’s Not There” and “Tell Her No” were hits.
Argent discussed his unexpected longevity with another of his British invasion peers, Graham Nash, after the former member of the Hollies and Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young attended a recent Zombies show. In the ’60s, Argent said, if either he or Nash had predicted they’d be enthusiastically performing and recording in the 2020s, “we would have looked at each other and said, ‘You’re completely crazy.’ ”
Argent’s enduring friendship and musical partnership with Blunstone dates to Easter weekend 1961, in their hometown, St. Albans.
“At that first rehearsal, I met Colin, who was a friend of a friend,” Argent recalled. “Unbelievably, it all worked. I’ve been very good friends with Colin from that time right up to the present day. We still have a ball together. His voice has changed a little, but it’s more soulful than it’s ever been. We still sing everything in the original keys and our chops are better than ever. We still put the same focus on things that we did when we were 18 years old. That’s a privilege, really.”
The Zombies/Bruce Sudano
7:30 p.m. Saturday
Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
Sold out